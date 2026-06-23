Want 10% back on your property rates? City of Joburg says you just have to pay in advance

The new policy takes effect on 1 July 2026 as part of the City's newly approved 2026/27 budget.

Homeowners in Joburg stand a chance to save thousands of rands under a 10% discount if they pay annual property rates a year early in full.



The new policy takes effect on 1 July 2026 as part of the City’s newly approved 2026/27 budget.

To cushion the blow of tough economic times, the City also capped this year’s property rates hike at 3.6%, dropping significantly from the 4.6% increase implemented last year.

“The City remains committed to finding practical ways to support residents while strengthening financial sustainability. This rebate provides direct savings to property owners who are able to settle their rates account in advance and forms part of a broader package of relief measures approved by Council,” said Kgamanyane Maphologela, director of communications and stakeholder engagement in group finance.

Who qualifies for the discount?

However, the City attached strict conditions to the deal.

Property owners must apply three months before the financial year starts, though officials may consider late applications on merit.

Properties with active legal action, defaulted payment arrangements, or illegal service connections will not qualify for the discount.

The budget relief extends beyond homeowners.

Poorer public schools classified as Quintiles 1, 2, and 3 can now claim up to a 50% discount on their municipal charges, provided their accounts are not in arrears.

Municipal officials warned that residents could lose these perks instantly if they fall behind on other municipal bills. The rule applies to everyone, including pensioners and those on the Expanded Social Package.

“Recipients of all municipal rebates, including pensioner rebates, heritage rebates and Expanded Social Package benefits, must keep their municipal accounts in good standing.

“Failure to honour payment obligations or payment arrangements may result in the immediate withdrawal of benefits,” said Maphologela.

How to apply

Eligible property owners can download application forms from the City of Johannesburg website, visit any Customer Service Centre, or email their requests directly to [email protected].