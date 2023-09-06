Ward councillor locked up over alleged school vandalism

Councillor resorted to using a bolt cutter to forcefully open the gate, breaking the padlock in the process.

A Ward Councillor in Pienaar, Mandla Siboza, recently found himself on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for allegedly damaging padlocks and doors at a local secondary school.

According to reports, Siboza, 41, arrived at the unnamed secondary school in the company of five other men and demanded access to the school’s hall for unspecified reasons.

However, they found the gate locked upon arrival at the hall.

Broken padlocks

Eyewitnesses claim Siboza resorted to using a bolt cutter to forcefully open the gate, breaking the padlock in the process. He allegedly informed the school’s security guard he had been authorised to utilise the hall over the weekends.

But police said these claims were met with scepticism by both the school’s principal and its School Governing Body (SGB).

Police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said Siboza and his associates reportedly proceeded to vandalise the school further.

“They are said to have broken another padlock within the school itself and damaged four doors in the process. The estimated value of the damaged property is approximately R8,000,” he said.

Mdhluli said a case of malicious damage to property was registered with the Pienaar South African Police Service.

Investigations

He said an extensive investigation was launched, ultimately leading to Siboza’s arrest on Monday. He was subsequently brought before the Kanyamazane Magistrates’ Court on the same day and remanded in custody pending further legal proceedings.

He was expected to apply for bail on Friday.

The arrest of the ward councillor has raised questions about the conduct and ethics of public officials. Many have been left to ponder on the potential repercussions for Siboza’s political career and whether he will still hold the trust of his constituents or not.