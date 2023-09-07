News today: Secret ballot for Mkhwebane? Police video, Sassa problems, and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the African Transformation Movement (ATM) calling for a secret ballot vote on whether to remove suspended Mkhwebane.

Meanwhile, Saps said it is aware of the video trending on social media showing two officers allegedly assaulting a suspect, and Postbank’s problems apparently were not another cyber attack.

News Today: 7 September

Today’s weather forecast shows varied conditions across provinces, ranging from fine and warm to cloudy with fog.

Gauteng residents have been warned of an extremely high UVB sunburn index – full forecast here.

Mkhwebane’s fate: Call for secret ballot

With all eyes on next week’s parliamentary sitting, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) is calling for a secret ballot vote on whether to remove suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Suspended public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, during the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office in Parliament on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

The Section 194 Committee recently adopted a final report which recommended Mkhwebane’s removal from office.

The suspended Public Protector had been found guilty on all four charges of misconduct and incompetence following an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Viral police video

The provincial management of the South African Police Services (Saps) in Gauteng said it is aware of the video trending on social media platforms showing two officers allegedly assaulting a suspect, who seems to be resisting an arrest.

Picture: iStock

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said one of the police members, Major-General Fred Kekana, was visiting a person that lives in an estate at Ext 10, Westonaria on Monday when he was denied entrance through a “makeshift” boom gate to the estate by a security officer.

Sello said the security officer was rude to Kekana. The police are also alleging the man is not a qualified security officer.

Postbank and Sassa grant payments

Postbank said the technical difficulties that left thousands of social grant beneficiaries without money was not because of another cyber attack on their systems.

Picture: The Citizen stock image

The glitch left many of the most desperate in the country unable to get their grant from the ATM, post office or retailers.

Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako confirmed the issue was being addressed and people were able to withdraw their grant from ATMs and the Post Office. Diako added the company hoped retailers would soon be able start paying grants again soon.

Covid vaccine bullying

Non-profit organisation Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has revealed that South Africa was forced to overpay for Covid vaccines when compared to wealthier countries like the United Kingdom.

Picture: iStock

The HJI made the damning findings on the Covid vaccine contracts between the Department of Health and pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Pfizer and the Serum Institute of India, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (Gavi).

This comes after the HJI won a court bid for the disclosure of all Covid vaccine contracts and any applicable agreements with relevant pharmaceutical companies and entities.

Proteas eager to hit back

After being handed a 3-0 hiding in last week’s T20 series, captain Temba Bavuma says the Proteas are ready to make amends in the five-match ODI campaign against Australia starting in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Proteas players during a training session ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Bloemfontein. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The tourists coasted to victory in the short format, but Bavuma remained confident his team would put up a stronger fight in the 50-over games against their perennial rivals, having been boosted by the return of five senior players who were rested during the T20 series.

They included hard-hitting batters Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, as well as fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, adding significant firepower to the national squad.

