News today: Secret ballot for Mkhwebane? Police video, Sassa problems, and more
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock elements, editing by Cheryl Kahla.
News today includes the African Transformation Movement (ATM) calling for a secret ballot vote on whether to remove suspended Mkhwebane.
Meanwhile, Saps said it is aware of the video trending on social media showing two officers allegedly assaulting a suspect, and Postbank’s problems apparently were not another cyber attack.
News Today: 7 September
Today’s weather forecast shows varied conditions across provinces, ranging from fine and warm to cloudy with fog.
Gauteng residents have been warned of an extremely high UVB sunburn index – full forecast here.
Mkhwebane’s fate: Call for secret ballot
With all eyes on next week’s parliamentary sitting, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) is calling for a secret ballot vote on whether to remove suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The Section 194 Committee recently adopted a final report which recommended Mkhwebane’s removal from office.
The suspended Public Protector had been found guilty on all four charges of misconduct and incompetence following an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Viral police video
The provincial management of the South African Police Services (Saps) in Gauteng said it is aware of the video trending on social media platforms showing two officers allegedly assaulting a suspect, who seems to be resisting an arrest.
Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said one of the police members, Major-General Fred Kekana, was visiting a person that lives in an estate at Ext 10, Westonaria on Monday when he was denied entrance through a “makeshift” boom gate to the estate by a security officer.
Sello said the security officer was rude to Kekana. The police are also alleging the man is not a qualified security officer.
Postbank and Sassa grant payments
Postbank said the technical difficulties that left thousands of social grant beneficiaries without money was not because of another cyber attack on their systems.
The glitch left many of the most desperate in the country unable to get their grant from the ATM, post office or retailers.
Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako confirmed the issue was being addressed and people were able to withdraw their grant from ATMs and the Post Office. Diako added the company hoped retailers would soon be able start paying grants again soon.
Covid vaccine bullying
Non-profit organisation Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has revealed that South Africa was forced to overpay for Covid vaccines when compared to wealthier countries like the United Kingdom.
The HJI made the damning findings on the Covid vaccine contracts between the Department of Health and pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Pfizer and the Serum Institute of India, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (Gavi).
This comes after the HJI won a court bid for the disclosure of all Covid vaccine contracts and any applicable agreements with relevant pharmaceutical companies and entities.
Proteas eager to hit back
After being handed a 3-0 hiding in last week’s T20 series, captain Temba Bavuma says the Proteas are ready to make amends in the five-match ODI campaign against Australia starting in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
The tourists coasted to victory in the short format, but Bavuma remained confident his team would put up a stronger fight in the 50-over games against their perennial rivals, having been boosted by the return of five senior players who were rested during the T20 series.
They included hard-hitting batters Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, as well as fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, adding significant firepower to the national squad.
