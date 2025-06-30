WATCH: Commuters boycott the Metrobus tapping system

Commuters oppose the new metrobus system

Several commuters protested outside Metrobus offices near Gandhi Square on Monday, delivering a memorandum outlining their concerns.

Commuters protesting and delivering their memorandum of concern to Metrobus.



Thembisile Tshabalala, a daily commuter of Metrobus expressed that they are not happy with the new system that metrobus is introducing. “Not so long ago, they introduced cashless, and now they’re saying they’re changing that system to a tap-in, tap-out system that will charge per kilometre. What we want is the transfer, not this tap-in, tap-out”.

Commuters are hoping the memorandum they are handing over will be met with proper solutions.

“Metrobus does not take us seriously. We have been sending emails [about] our concerns, but there has been no change. We need Metrobus, and we just want them to improve their service delivery. We get so full in one bus to a point where the driver can’t see the mirror. We a want better from Metrobus”.

Metrobus says it is moving ahead with the new system despite objections

Christina Mthombeni, who is also a commuter, says, “We don’t want this new system because it’s gonna hit our pockets. This new system is the same as uber, and uber is even less so where will we take that money because we don’t earn that much money. I have been using Metro for years and today they are doing this to us, we won’t use these buses if they do”.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Metrobus spokesperson Tshepo Nathan highlighted, “A majority of our commuters have actually taken up this system, and they are registering. They see the value of paying for the services they are consuming, so we are going ahead. We will continue to engage those commuters who are still dissatisfied about certain issues.”