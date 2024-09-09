Metrobus no longer accepting cash for bus rides from October

Old card holders will need to buy a tag for the new cashless system.

Metrobus has recently announced its transition to a cashless system starting in October this year.

It said this was a modernisation effort which marked a “major step in its digital transformation programme aimed at enhancing efficiency and improving commuter experiences”.

From 1 October, all customers will have to pay their boarding fares digitally by purchasing a tag.

Metrobus has extended the expiry period for old cardholders to 30 November.

In the interim, commuters will need to purchase a tag to pay fares digitally, with new cards available for purchase from September 27 at R35.

The first 10,000 current passengers will receive a new registered card free of charge.

Benefits and safety

According to Metrobus Executive Manager of Corporate Strategy and Business Support, Tshepho Nathan, the cashless environment is designed to eliminate cash handling, protecting bus operators and commuters from the risks associated with carrying and processing cash.

“The move to a cashless mobility system promises significant benefits for commuters and Metrobus alike, creating a safer and more secure travel experience for everyone,” Nathan explained.

The City of Tshwane beat the City of Johannesburg Metrobus to using the cashless system. Tswane implemented and rolled out this system in 2017.

The Tshwane bus service introduced the cashless payment system called the Connector.

The system uses an integrated travel card that can be used on both Tshwane Rapid Transit and A Re Yeng buses.

The Tshwane Connector card costs R65. New card registrations come with 45 free points.

Other public transport cashless systems

Rea Vaya and Gautrain also long made the switch to cashless systems.

Rea Vaya’s cashless system uses a smart card that can be topped up at various outlets, allowing commuters to pay fares quickly and efficiently.

Similarly, Gautrain’s cashless system uses a gold card that can be used to pay for fares, with commuters able to top up at designated machines.

Both systems have proven to be effective in reducing cash handling and improving safety.

With Metrobus joining the ranks, commuters can expect a more modern and user-friendly transit experience.

As Nathan notes, “Current and prospective commuters are encouraged to prepare for this transition by ensuring they have access to digital payment methods. Metrobus will provide additional information and support to help users adapt to the new system in the coming weeks.”

