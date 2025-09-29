Joburg flooding leaves bus stuck, closes road: Here’s alternative routes

Johannesburg motorists faced major disruptions on Monday after flooding forced the closure of a key road in Wynberg.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) announced the temporary closure of Pretoria Main Road at the corner of Watt Avenue in the city on Monday.

The closure follows localised flooding caused by a blocked kerb inlet, which disrupted traffic and left a Metrobus stuck on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane.

“The localised flooding has compromised the flow of traffic on the road and has resulted in a stuck Metrobus,” JRA confirmed.

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) have been deployed to secure the area, while JRA’s road maintenance team is attending to the blockage.

Alternative routes for motorists

To ease congestion, motorists have been urged to use these alternative routes.

Through-traffic: Motorists are advised to use the M1 Highway as the main alternative. Northbound drivers can access the M1 at the Grayston on-ramp via Arkwright Avenue, while southbound drivers should use Marlboro Drive.

Local traffic: Motorists needing access to the area can use 4th Street and 5th Street in Wynberg, which operate as one-way bypasses around the closed section.

“Motorists are requested to exercise extreme caution, avoid the area if possible, and adhere to all instructions from JMPD officials on site,” JRA said.

ALSO READ: Joburg’s busiest road, Lilian Ngoyi Street, reopened after two years

Flood safety tips issued

With heavy rains continuing, the JRA warned residents to avoid flood-prone zones and flooded roads.

“Refrain from driving or walking through flood waters and never use flooded roads because even a shallow-looking road can be deeper than it appears,” the agency cautioned.

Other safety measures include maintaining a safe speed and distance due to poor visibility, as well as being vigilant for hidden objects, debris, or road damage.

NOW READ: Johannesburg Water responds after Oxford Road excavation outrage