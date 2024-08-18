WATCH: The deportation of 95 Libyans found at ‘military camp’ in SA [VIDEO]

The group left Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on Sunday on a flight paid for by the Libyan government.

A plane sent by the Libyan government will take the group back to that country. Picture: Tumelo Machogo / X

The 95 Libyans found at an alleged military camp in Mpumalanga have been deported.

Set to leave on Saturday, Home Affairs confirmed on Sunday that it had finalised the process and the foreigners would finally be flown home.

“They are scheduled to leave SA from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport this morning in a flight that has been paid for by the Libyan government.”

The department said on Saturday that the men would not be punished or face the death penalty when they return.

WATCH: The 95 Libyans being deported

[DEVELOPING] #95Libyans those that have been processed are boarding the plane… there’s one last group outstanding….



In a statement Home Affairs says the Libyan government has paid for the flight. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/6fpnyCQQgw — Silindelo Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) August 18, 2024

[JUST IN] #95Libyans The Libyan nationals have officially left the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.



They have been deported back to Libya.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/oO5cNzchDJ — Silindelo Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) August 18, 2024

SA immigration laws must be respected and observed

Minister Leon Schreiber welcomed the extradition.

“I commend the Home Affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation.

“We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed,” he said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) this week withdrew charges against the men after their arrest last month.

Charges against Libyans withdrawn

They faced charges of contravening the Immigration Act.



“The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sonja Ntuli, reviewed all available evidence and the representations made on behalf of the accused and having considered the evidence and policy considerations, has decided to withdraw the charges preferred against all accused who were arrested at the military training camp in July 2024.



“The charges related to alleged misrepresentations made by the accused in their applications for study visas.”

Investigations into camp bosses

The NPA said more serious allegations would need to be investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Other matters in connection with the case would be “dealt with administratively in terms of the Immigration Act and its Regulations by the Department of Home Affairs officials, the authority added.

“Importantly, the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations are proceeding with investigations against the planners, organisers and financiers of the military training camp.

“The NPA is working closely with DPCI to ensure that these alleged criminals are brought to justice as appropriate.”

Expert raised concerns

Forensic and criminal expert Calvin Rafadi weighed in on the saga, raising concerns about inspections conducted, signage outside the facility and the tax compliance of the security company conducting the training, Milites Dei Security Services (MDSS).

“Private security, the South African Police Service and crime intelligence are in partnership but the story about how they found this military camp keeps changing,” Rafadi said.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) recently suspended the operating licence of MDSS.

Additional reporting by Jabulile Mbatha