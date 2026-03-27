From drizzle to dazzle: Cape Town’s weekend weather shift

While the weekend begins on a cool and cloudy note, Cape Town residents can look forward to calmer, clearer skies by Sunday.

Cape Town is set for a cool and partly cloudy weekend, with isolated showers expected to make a brief appearance before clearer conditions settle in, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Cold front brings cooler conditions

The weather service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said a cold front moving south of the Western Cape on Friday will usher in cooler weather, particularly across the western parts of the province.

He added that, “partly cloudy and warm-to-cool conditions are expected throughout the weekend, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible over the eastern parts.”

Residents can also expect “on-and-off windy conditions along the west coast and the adjacent interior,” he said.

Early showers, then clear skies

In Cape Town, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy and cool into Saturday, with light rain forecast from Friday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

“It will be partly cloudy and cool from today into tomorrow, with isolated showers expected Friday afternoon into early morning on Saturday. Otherwise, fine,” Thobela said.

Saturday will start off damp and cloudy, with humidity at 90% at 2am and light rain forecast.

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Conditions will improve as the day progresses, with partly cloudy skies by 2pm and clear skies by 8pm.

Temperatures will range from a minimum of 17°C to a maximum of 21°C. Despite early showers, rainfall is expected to remain minimal at around 3mm, 0% chance of rain for the remainder of the day.

Clear and calm Sunday

Sunday will bring a noticeable improvement, with clear skies expected throughout the day.

Humidity levels will drop slightly, starting at 80% in the early hours and dipping to 55% by mid-afternoon. Winds will remain light to moderate, shifting from south-easterly to south-southwesterly.

Temperatures will range from a minimum of 16°C to a maximum of 22°C, with no rain expected.

Overall, while the weekend begins on a cool and cloudy note, Cape Town residents can look forward to calmer, clearer conditions by Sunday.

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