WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng wants to give cleaners R15k a month

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer (COO) and African Content Movement (ACM) political party founder Hlaudi Motsoeneng had social media in a buzz when he proposed an increment of minimum wages for cleaners and security guards.

Speaking on Kaya959 on Tuesday, Hlaudi said under his rule it would be illegal to pay people anything less than R10 000.

The charismatic ex-SABC boss had tongues wagging with some calling for him to be made president while others questioned if this was all electioneering talk.

‘I don’t negotiate’ – Motsoeneng

It is only 41 days until election day and many think it is safe to assume that politicians will say anything to bag as many votes as they can.

Unemployment and low wages are prevalent and serious issues faced by many South Africans. Motsoeneng acknowledged this reality and said he does not want employed people to turn to loan sharks.

He said he was not promising anyone millions, however, everyone would get a “living wage”.

“You can’t pay people R10 000 a month, that is me. Even a cleaner, or a gardener.

“A cleaner, [will be paid] R15 000,” he added.

When asked how he would achieve this, Motsoeneng said should he be president, this would be one of the issues he was not going to negotiate.

“If I say these things are not assisting our people, I don’t negotiate, go and ask SABC they will tell you. I don’t negotiate,” he said.

Furthermore, he said he would make it a crime to not follow the “regulation of the country”.

Motsoeneng vs ANC on unemployment

The ACM leader slammed the ruling party for dragging their feet when it comes to providing employment. He said the African National Congress (ANC) lacked innovation which is what he believed was the primary cause of unemployment.

Furthermore, Motsoeneng said he believed social grants destroy people’s future, because they do not work and depend on government handouts.

“You can’t grow an economy if you give people grants,” he added.

Social media reactions

Netizens had mixed emotions about Motsoeneng’s promises. Some of them believe his promises were just him grasping at straws, while others called for him to “be made president”.

