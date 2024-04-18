News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Enkosi Selane

Digital Journalist

4 minute read

18 Apr 2024

10:21 am

WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng wants to give cleaners R15k a month

Motsoeneng promises to pay cleaners and low skilled job employees R15K.

Motsoeneng/Minimum Wage/Low skilled workers

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer (COO) and African Content Movement (ACM) political party founder Hlaudi Motsoeneng had social media in a buzz when he proposed an increment of minimum wages for cleaners and security guards.

Speaking on Kaya959 on Tuesday, Hlaudi said under his rule it would be illegal to pay people anything less than R10 000.

The charismatic ex-SABC boss had tongues wagging with some calling for him to be made president while others questioned if this was all electioneering talk.

ALSO READ: Muyexe’s discontent: Zuma’s broken promises haunt ANC

‘I don’t negotiate’ – Motsoeneng

It is only 41 days until election day and many think it is safe to assume that politicians will say anything to bag as many votes as they can.

Unemployment and low wages are prevalent and serious issues faced by many South Africans. Motsoeneng acknowledged this reality and said he does not want employed people to turn to loan sharks.

He said he was not promising anyone millions, however, everyone would get a “living wage”.

“You can’t pay people R10 000 a month, that is me. Even a cleaner, or a gardener.

“A cleaner, [will be paid] R15 000,” he added.

READ MORE: Culture of nonpayment: South Africans ‘feel entitled’

When asked how he would achieve this, Motsoeneng said should he be president, this would be one of the issues he was not going to negotiate.

“If I say these things are not assisting our people, I don’t negotiate, go and ask SABC they will tell you. I don’t negotiate,” he said.

Furthermore, he said he would make it a crime to not follow the “regulation of the country”.

Motsoeneng vs ANC on unemployment

The ACM leader slammed the ruling party for dragging their feet when it comes to providing employment. He said the African National Congress (ANC) lacked innovation which is what he believed was the primary cause of unemployment.

Furthermore, Motsoeneng said he believed social grants destroy people’s future, because they do not work and depend on government handouts.

NOW READ: Job fair: The pain of SA’s jobless youth

“You can’t grow an economy if you give people grants,” he added.

WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng on minimum wages for entry level jobs

Social media reactions

Netizens had mixed emotions about Motsoeneng’s promises. Some of them believe his promises were just him grasping at straws, while others called for him to “be made president”.

Read more on these topics

Hlaudi Motsoeneng South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Limited (SABC) wages

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business ‘Notoriously over-optimistic’ – energy expert says more work needs to be done to end load shedding
Elections DA warned it may lose Muslim votes due to its perceived pro-Israel stance
Courts WATCH: Zuma’s private prosecution against Downer, Maughan struck from the roll (VIDEO)
Local News Allegations of neglect at Ermelo old age home: Families, SAVF speak out
Celebs And Viral ‘Where is my mom?’- Musician Langa Mavuso recounts 11-hour hijacking ordeal

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe