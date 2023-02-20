WATCH LIVE: Panyaza Lesufi delivers Gauteng Sopa 2023 speech

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is set to deliver the State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Monday at 5pm.

Opposition parties have lsuted their demands ahead of Lesufi’s speech at the Johannesburg City Hall.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants details on how many of Lesufi’s promises have been fulfilled and what difference these have made to the lives of Gauteng’s residents.

ActionSA pleaded with Lesufi to deal with the economic aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and youth unemployment.

