WATCH: Rescued elephant calf finds family and love in South Africa’s HERD Sanctuary

In the heart of South Africa’s wildlife-rich landscape, the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (HERD) is scripting a tale of hope, resilience, and the enduring strength of family bonds. Little Phabeni, a once-lonely calf discovered near Kruger National Park, is embarking on a transformative journey into the embrace of an adoptive elephant herd at the Kapama Private Game Reserve.

Established in close proximity to the Jabulani herd, known for its compassionate acceptance of orphaned elephants, HERD is making a difference one elephant at a time.

In the garden

Phabeni’s story began in the garden of a compassionate woman who recognised the dire situation of the young elephant and reached out to help. The HERD team swiftly responded, marking the commencement of Phabeni’s journey towards finding a forever family.

Named Phabeni (“Shelter” in Sotho) by the HERD carers, Phabeni weighed a mere 122kg when rescued, and had signs of small wounds, starvation, and dehydration. Through HERD’s care, the calf was quickly on the road to recovery, physically and emotionally.

Since November, Phabeni has gained weight and has even started integrating into the rescued Jabulani herd, meeting older elephants, Jabulani and Lundi trunk-to-trunk, with no barrier.

Closer to being part of a herd

“This is a huge step for the little orphan as he gets closer to being part of a herd once again. At the orphanage, Phabeni is kept company by beloved sheep companions, Lammie and Spotty, as well as his dedicated human carers, and enjoys daily walks into the wilderness, getting stronger and stronger by the day,” said Tamlin Wightman, HERD media manager.

She added that tears ran down their eyes as they watched Lundi (another orphan) put her leg forward so Phabeni could reach up and suckle from her.

“It is such a natural instinct for the elephants to do this and such a great sign of acceptance and trust. Our hearts were soaring at this successful meeting and we knew that the herd once again would adopt an orphan as one of their own,” said Wightman.

HERD said they would continue to monitor Phabeni’s stress levels and well-being as he goes through each introduction as orphans and calves are incredibly fragile animals and can take a turn for the worse very quickly.

“Phabeni will be introduced to the other elephants slowly, and then to the entire herd, after which he will be able to join the elephants on walks out in the bush,” said Wightman.