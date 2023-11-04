WATCH: SANDF warns it will arrest man sewing army uniform in viral video

The SANDF confirmed the man in the video is not a representative of the Defence Force, nor is he authorised to be in possession of SANDF material.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it is concerned by a video on social media showing a man sewing what seems to be SA army uniforms and has warned that it will arrest the person.

In the viral video, the man is seen sewing a South African flag on what appears to be a SANDF uniform.

The people in the video are also speaking in a foreign language.

Watch: Man sews on SANDF camouflage

WATCH: Illegal foreigners manufacturers their own SANDF uniform. pic.twitter.com/43xwt1OW1T November 1, 2023

“It can be confirmed that the person in the clip is not authorised to be in possession of Defence Force patented material nor is he a representative of the SANDF in any way, shape or form,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

“The SANDF condemns in the strongest form anyone in possession of Defence Force material and shall use its powers to arrest a person and confiscate materials in that person’s possession.”

Dlamini said anyone found in possession of a registered SANDF artefact will be arrested and charged as per the Defence Act 42 of 2002, Section 104 (5) and (6) which stipulates that:

“… any person who, without authority, possesses or wears prescribed uniforms distinctive marks or crests, or performs any prohibited act while wearing such uniform or with such uniform, distinctive marks or crests, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction or a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years.”

Dlamini reiterated that it is a criminal offence to be in possession of any SANDF material.

“Members of the public, including clothing manufacturers and producers of cloth materials, must not use, sell or repurpose any SANDF material including camouflage unless registered and authorised to do so.”

Soldier arrested for stealing rifle and ammunition

In August, a SANDF member was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as a stun grenade, live ammunition and empty rifle cartridges.

The soldier was arrested at a block of flats in Brandwag, Bloemfontein.

At the time, Dlamini said the soldier is suspected of stealing firearms and ammunition from the Tempe Military Base in Bloemfontein and selling them to members of the public.

“Upon his arrest, he was charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a hand grenade as well as possession of a Saps uniform cap,” he said.

Dlamini added that the stolen items were estimated to be worth R90 000.

