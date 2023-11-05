Daily news update: Bok love hits Durban, horror Ballito crash, army uniform ‘sew what’ and Samas

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, thousands of Durbanites gathered as the Boks paraded the Web Ellis Cup across the city on Saturday, while Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, experienced a very unfortunate incident with a rugby ball “missile”.

Furthermore, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has commented on a video circulated on social media showing a man sewing what seems to be SA army uniforms.

News Today: 5 November 2023

WATCH: Durban welcomes Springboks with massive parade

Thousands of Springbok supporters filled the streets of Durban on Saturday. Photo: Nqubeko Mbhele

The Durban leg of the Springboks’ four-day trophy tour saw thousands of avid fans – from Umhlanga to KwaMashu township and the vibrant Durban CBD – flock to the streets to greet their heroes.

The final leg of their tour will be in East London on Sunday.

Continue reading here.

WATCH: Ouch! Rachel Kolisi ‘takes one for the team’ on Bok trophy tour bus

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, during the Cape town leg of the World Cup-winning team’s Web Ellis Cup trophy tour. Photo via Instagram: rachelkolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, joined her husband and the team on their victory tour in Cape Town and was hit on the head with a rugby ball thrown by a fan.

Take a look at the video and fans’ comments. One netizen seems to have an explanation for what happened…and it involves Siya.

Continue reading here.

Three dead after accident in KZN leaves one car engulfed in flames

Picture: Medi Response/Facebook

Three people died on Saturday morning after two cars crashed on the N2 highway between Ballito and Tongaat, in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the vehicles burst into flames after the accident.

Continue reading here.

WATCH: SANDF warns it will arrest man sewing army uniform in viral video

Picture: Screenshot from video shared on social media

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that the person in a social media video is not authorised to be in possession of Defence Force-patented material nor is he a representative of the SANDF.

“The SANDF condemns in the strongest form anyone in possession of Defence Force material and shall use its powers to arrest a person and confiscate materials in that person’s possession,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Continue reading here.

WATCH: DA’s Steenhuisen urges KZN voters to change narrative in elections

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen with KwaZulu-Natal party supporters. Photo: Supplied/ The Witness

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the DA is a government in waiting that just needs the nation’s support to rescue South Africa in 2024.

Steenhuisen was speaking at the DA’s first national registration rally event which was hosted at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

The DA leader said the nation needed to change the narrative in these upcoming elections, “for the past 30 years, every national election in this country has been a foregone conclusion”.

Continue reading here.

Home Affairs extends operating hours ahead of voter registration: What to know

The good news of extended weekend operating hours is in response to the increased demand for ID collections leading up to the the voter registration weekend of 18 to 19 November.

Continue reading here.

Bela Bela cops nab man with R28k of nyope in latest drug bust

Apart from a drug haul of cocaine with an estimated street value of R65 million this week at the Gqeberha harbour, Bela Bela police also arrested a 56-year-old man with 800 sachets of nyaope in his possession.

Continue reading here.

Activists protest against offshore drilling along SA coast by TotalEnergies

While Springbok supporters were painting the city centre green in Cape Town on Friday, environmental activists picketed outside Parliament to oppose TotalEnergies’ offshore drilling for oil and gas.

Continue reading here.

Why the charges against bogus doctor Matthew Lani were dropped

The recent developments in the case of fraud and impersonation against TikTok “bogus doctor” Matthew Lani have raised questions about the legalities around impersonating people online.

Lani, who was accused of identity fraud for impersonating a medical doctor, had his charges dropped on Tuesday by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained that it is illegal to impersonate a person, but a person cannot be arrested unless the victim opens a case and there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspect.

Continue reading here.

#Sama29 loading: No venue yet…but here’s the record and video of the year nominees!

AKA received a nomination in the Record of the Year category for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ with Nasty C. Photo via Instagram: tkmogotsi

South African Music Awards (Samas) nominees for the coveted Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories have been announced with powerhouse musical duo Wanitwa Mos and Master KG leading the pack with nominations alongside Daliwonga.

Get the full list of Sama nominees for record and video of the year here.

Bulls register impressive URC win against Zebre

Bulls players celebrate in their match against Zebre on Saturday. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

The Bulls came out on top in their United Rugby Championship showdown against Italian side, Zebre, winning 54-29 on Saturday afternoon at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.

The win was the Bulls’ second of the season and the first of their four-week tour of the UK and Europe. The game was a high-scoring affair with a total of 12 tries scored between the teams.

Continue reading here.