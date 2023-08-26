Soldier arrested for stealing rifle and ammunition from military base and then selling them

An antique rifle, a stun grenade and 60 R5 rifle bullets were among the items the soldier stole from the Tempe Military Base.

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member has been arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as a stun grenade, live ammunition and empty rifle cartridges.

Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the soldier was arrested at a block of flats in Brandwag, Bloemfontein, late on Wednesday night.

Police arrived at the flats after receiving a tip-off.

“Upon arrival at one of the units, a male person, aged 31, was arrested after police found an antique rifle, a stun grenade, 60 R5 live ammunition, five empty R5 rifle magazines and three empty R1 rifle magazines hidden under a bag in the bedroom,” said Kareli.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.

Siphiwe Dlamini, spokesperson for the Department of Defence, said the department welcomes the arrest of the SANDF member.

Dlamini said the soldier is suspected of stealing firearms and ammunition from the Tempe Military Base in Bloemfontein and selling them to members of the public.

“Upon his arrest, he was charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a hand grenade as well as possession of an Saps uniform cap,” he said.

Dlamini added that the stolen items are estimated to be worth R90 000.

Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, also warned soldiers that “no acts of criminality will go unpunished in the SANDF”

Cops caught with guns and explosives

The arrest of the SANDF members comes days after two flying squad police officers were nabbed in Mpumalanga after they were caught with guns and explosives.

They were arrested after a high-speed car chase. Another police member is still on the run.

Six rifles, two pistols, a bag of explosives, an explosives cable and an explosives battery were recovered during the arrest.

“The firearms and explosives were allegedly collected by the members of the White River Flying Squad. While on the road, the tracking team tried to stop their vehicle but they instead sped off. A chase ensued and they (flying squad) dumped their cargo at the sugar cane farm.

“The tracking team tried again to stop them through siren and blue lights but to no avail. They had to resort to shooting the wheel of the car and that is when it came to a halt. They then got out of their vehicle and fled on foot,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala said a police constable was immediately arrested while the other two “disappeared in the darkness”. One of the other police members was arrested the next morning.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

