WATCH: Shocking dashcam footage from Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash

21 January 2026

08:54 am

WARNING: The following footage may be disturbing or triggering to some readers. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Dashcam footage purportedly from the truck involved in the Vanderbijlpark crash has been released, showing the minibus driver overtaking multiple vehicles before colliding with the truck.

Minibus taxi veering off the road
A screengrab from dashcam footage moments before a minibus collided with a truck in Vanderbijlpark. Picture: Screengrab

Driver has been arrested

Preliminary investigations show the driver of the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport vehicle had an expired professional driving permit (PDP) at the time.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the 22-year-old was arrested after being released from the hospital.

Driver’s PDP expired in November 2025

“Based on the work done by the police, we have now established that the PDP, which is the public driver’s certificate, had expired last year in November, and therefore he was driving without the necessary permits,” the Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, said.

The minister said affected schools and their pupils will also receive psychosocial support, highlighting the importance of community support.  

Revised death toll in Vanderbijlpark crash

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Health has rejected unverified reports claiming the death toll from the crash has risen to 14. The department confirmed that 12 pupils lost their lives in the tragedy.

MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has urged the public to rely solely on official government channels for updates.

She warned that the spread of false information is deepening trauma for affected families.

