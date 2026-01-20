WATCH: ‘I’m bringing her to the reunion!’ – Chrystall Kay spills on buying a voodoo doll in Rio

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Rio' star Chrystall Kay addresses the voodoo doll rumours first-hand.

Things took a bizarre, hilarious and totally unexpected turn on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Rio when Chrystall Kay walked out of a curio shop clutching a voodoo doll, and Mzansi viewers are still talking about it.

If there was ever a moment that proved Ultimate Girls Trip thrives on chaos, comedy, and unfiltered reactions, Chrystall Kay’s voodoo doll scene in Rio de Janeiro was it.

What started as a casual shopping stop quickly turned into one of the most talked-about moments of the season, and according to Chrystall herself, it was completely unplanned.

Chrystall Kay shows producers her Voodoo Doll, Lisa. Picture: Showmax

Speaking candidly about the now-viral scene, Chrystall admitted she was just as surprised by what unfolded as the viewers at home. “Yeah, can I tell you something? This is ridiculous, but I’m just going to be honest,” she said. “I took my sunglasses and just poked that doll. That was not planned.”

According to Chrystall, production had simply encouraged the ladies to buy a small souvenir while exploring the Santa Teresa area of Rio.

“The production said, ‘Okay, ladies, you can buy a little curio,’” she explained. “Maybe it was because we were having a bad time.”

The ladies, Princess and Chrystall, were in a heated argument where the store owner even asked them to lower their voices.

That’s when things took a turn.

The voodoo doll caught attention

“I walked over to the counter, and I saw all these dolls,” she recalled. “I must say, it was a little bit weird.”

Despite the eerie vibe, Chrystall insists there was no spiritual intention behind the purchase. “I don’t obviously practice voodoo. I’m not interested in that. I’m a Christian,” she stressed.

Still, the dolls immediately caught her attention.

“The first thing that came to mind when I saw those dolls, there were a lot of them, it was like they looked like voodoo dolls. And I actually think they are,” she said, adding that the area they were visiting is known for strong cultural traditions. “In that area in Rio… I think it’s known for that culture my I can’t be sure.”

While Chrystall was careful not to make sweeping claims about Brazilian traditions, she did notice how unsettled some of the other housewives became once the doll appeared.

Fellow cast member Angel declared, “UChystall uthenge utokoloshi ” (Chystall brought a tokoloshe)

“I certainly realised that for the ladies, they’d obviously known something about witchcraft, because they were so scared when I took that doll out,” she said.

“Honestly, it caused such a ruckus. I was surprised.”

What viewers didn’t fully see was just how tense things were behind the scenes. Chrystall admits the doll became a coping mechanism during a heated moment.

Frustration hits

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Rio cast. Picture: supplied

“I was so frustrated that I couldn’t even talk,” she revealed. “If I screamed the house down, it would be real chaos. We end up fighting and slapping each other, that’s what happened. There was no physical fight because that’s not necessary.”

Instead, Chrystall chose humour. “It was really a joke in a sense,” she laughed. “I just thought it was quite a nice trick to get the little doll.”

And yes, the doll has a name.

“Lisa was my little partner,” Chrystall said, before delivering the line fans can’t get enough of: “Guess what? I’m bringing her to the reunion, don’t worry.”

Whether Lisa becomes the most unexpected reunion guest ever remains to be seen but one thing is certain: Chrystall Kay’s Rio voodoo doll moment has officially entered Housewives legend.

