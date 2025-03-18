Here’s how full some of SA’s biggest and most prominent dams are

The Vaal Dam has reached 103.0%, a notable increase from last week's 101.5%.

Most of South Africa’s prominent dams are currently maintaining impressive water levels above 90% capacity, according to the latest weekly report from the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

Gariep Dam levels approaching 100%

South Africa’s largest dam, Gariep, has reached 90.1% capacity.

This marks a significant increase from last week’s 87.5% and slightly exceeds last year’s level of 87.7% during the same period.

Situated between the Eastern Cape and Free State provinces, the Gariep Dam—formerly known as the Hendrik Verwoerd Dam—holds the distinction of being the first internationally designed and constructed dam in South Africa, with a full storage capacity of 4.9 billion cubic meters.

Major dam levels across the country

The country’s second-largest dam, Vanderkloof, currently stands at 67.8%, showing a marginal increase from last week’s 67.6%.

However, this represents a substantial decrease from the same period last year when it was 96.9% full.

Located approximately 130 kilometers downstream from Gariep Dam and fed by the Orange River—South Africa’s largest river—Vanderkloof has a full storage capacity of 3.1 billion cubic meters.

Sterkfontein Dam, part of the Tugela-Vaal Water Project near Harrismith in the Free State province, continues to maintain consistently high levels.

With a full storage capacity of 2.6 billion cubic meters, it currently stands at 99.1%, up slightly from last week’s 99.0%, though marginally lower than last year’s 99.7% during the same period.

Other prominent dam levels

Other prominent dams across the country are also showing healthy water levels.

Pongolapoort Dam is currently at 90.9%, while Bloemhof Dam stands at 95.3%.

The Vaal Dam has reached 103.0%, a notable increase from last week’s 101.5% and significantly higher than last year’s level of 64.5%.

According to The Reservoir, a water resource information centre for the catchment management forums of the Upper Vaal water management area, the Vaal Dam’s detailed statistics include an inflow of 219.9m³/s and an outflow of 16.8m³/s.

At the Vaal Barrage downstream, Tuesday’s readings indicated a water level of 7.5m, and an outflow of 54.8m³/s, with a water temperature of 21.9°C.

The dam, an essential part of the Integrated Vaal River system (IVRS), boasts a full storage capacity (FSC) of 2.5 billion cubic metres.

Hartbeespoort Dam’s battle against invasive species

Despite its healthy water levels, Hartbeespoort Dam faces severe environmental challenges from hyacinth infestations that threaten tourism revenue (6.6 million rand annually) and aquatic biodiversity.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has launched a biological control initiative using specialised weevils to combat the invasive plants, alongside physical removal methods and nanobubble technology to oxygenate the water.

January saw a significant fish die-off due to oxygen depletion caused by these invasive species.

The Water and Sanitation Department has released weevil insects into the Hartebeespoort Dam to help control the invasive alien water plant.

Experts from Rhode University’s Centre for Biological Control (CBC) have assured the public these weevils pose no risk to other plant species, as their lifecycle is entirely dependent on the target invasive plants.

The deputy water and sanitation minister, Sello Seitlholo, has identified upstream municipal mismanagement as the root cause, with plans to amend the Water Act to enable the prosecution of responsible officials from municipalities.

According to reports, scientists are optimistic, projecting significant improvements within 24 months.

