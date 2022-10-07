Water is in the pipeline, Giyani residents hear – again

Alex Japho Matlala

The community of Giyani joined Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu in praising the progress made by a property company to bring water to their area via the protracted R3. 5 billion Presidential Giyani Bulk Water project.

The department contracted Vharanani Properties for the connection of a pipeline that would transport water about 65km from Nandoni Dam outside Thohoyandou to Giyani.

Despite land claims, land demarcations by traditional leaders, changing of consulting engineers and natural causes, such as floods, delaying the completion of the project, the company got closer to delivering the project.

“We are impressed by the progress,” Thavani Mbedzi of Mavambe village, outside Thohoyandou, said during Mchunu’s visit yesterday.

“We will be even happier if the project could be completed before Christmas. Ciphas Makaza, project manager, said the pipeline project would be completed before the end of the year.

The community invited Mchunu after they took to the streets on Monday, complaining about government’s failure to complete the Giyani Bulk Water project.

The Giyani Business Forum and the Giyani Concerned Group, who were behind the strike, told Mchunu it was time to construct additional purification plants so that, after the completion of the pipeline project, there is enough water for everyone in Giyani and the 55 intended villages.

The royal fraternity, led by chief Aaron Mahumani, accused Mchunu of lying to the people. Mahumani said he had to lie to his subjects that there would be water by 30 September, the deadline.

“You made me lie, minister. Please refrain from making promises you will not keep,” Mahumani told Mchunu.

By 5.45am, Mchunu, flanked by his deputy minister, David Mahlobo, and Mopani mayor Pule Shayi, were at the Nandoni Dam to assess the project’s progress.

Shayi said the district municipality was busy with reticulation in different villages and communities that received water through tankers.

He said vandalism and theft of water equipment, illegal connections and water theft sometimes hampered adequate supply. Mchunu appealed to the community to talk, rather than behave violently, about discomfort because of the project.

He said he was impressed by the work on the project. “I see progress. Let’s bring water to Giyani,” he said.

Mchunu apologised unreservedly for the bigger issue that brought him to Limpopo.

“I apologise to you, the entire traditional leadership, Giyani residents and the department in general for not meeting the 30 September deadline.

“We failed because of other challenges,” he said. Mchunu said one problem that delayed completion was the traditional leaders in the Vhembe region lodging a dispute that needed to be resolved before continuing with the project.

