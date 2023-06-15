5-day water outage: More than 100 neighbourhoods affected

By Cheryl Kahla

Residents in Johannesburg should prepare for a water outage from 20 June, due to a planned shutdown by Rand Water for system upgrades.

The planned water shutdown is scheduled to start from Tuesday, 20 June, at 7pm, lasting until Thursday, 22 June, at 3pm.

58-hour Joburg water outage

Rand Water said the shutdown is necessary to facilitate the tie-in between pipelines A19 and B14 with a new pipeline.

It will also include the installation of isolation valves, and system upgrades at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

The impact will be felt at the following Rand Water Reservoirs:

Waterval 1 and 2

Weltevreden

Roodepoort

Meredale 1 and 2

The disruption will affect the Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by the Eikenhof pump station, resulting in a complete water supply cut-off.

Constant water outages

The repairs follow a six-day water outage in Roodepoort and Randburg following a major power outage at the Eikenhof pump station.

Joburg Water monitored the outage closely and finally restored water supply over the weekend.

At the time, Joburg Water said, “though Eikenhof station is pumping at normal capacity, it will take time for the affected Johannesburg reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally”.

Expectation of full recovery

While supply will be restored on 22 June, and it is estimated that the complete recovery of the system could take approximately five days or longer.

Joburg Water said it will make provisions for alternative water supply at strategic areas, such as hospitals, clinics, schools, police stations and shopping centres.

Affected areas

The following areas are expected to be impacted:

Roodepoort and Randburg:

Allens Nek (all ext)

Bergbron

Boskruin

Bloubosrand

Bromhof

Claremont

Constantia Kloof (all ext)

Constantia Park

Cosmo City

Delarey

Discovery (all ext)

Eagle Canyon

Florida Hills

Florida North

Florida Park (all ext)

Florida Township

Grobler Park (all ext)

Harveston

Honeydew (all ext)

Helderkruin (all ext)

Horison

Horison View Honeydew View

Kya Sands

Lanseria

Laserpark

Lindhaven

Little Falls

Northwold

Parts of Northriding

Olivedale

Poortview

Princess

Randpark Ridge

Roodekrans (all ext)

Roodepoort North

Ruimsig

Selwyn

Sundowner

Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement

Wilgeheuwel

Wilropark (all ext)

Weltevreden (all ext)

Whiteridge

Zandspruit



Langlaagte area:

Alan Manor

Aeroton

Albertskroon

Albertsville

Auckland Park

Berario

Booysens Reserve

Baragwanath Ext 1

Bosmont

Brixton

Coronationville

Claremont

Cottesloe

Eagles Nest

Emmerentia

Evans Park

Eikenhof

Fairlands

Fordsburg

Greenside

Greymont

Hursthill

Industria

Janhofmeyer

Langlaagte

Longdale

Kibler Heights

Lougherin A.H

Lake View

Montclare Mayfair

Melville

Mondeor

Meredale

Nasrec

Newlands

Northcliff (all ext)

Ophirton

Ormonde

Ormonde View

Parkview

Riverlea

Rossmore

Robertsham

Reuven

Ridgeway

Selby

Southgate

Southfork

Southdale

Selby South

Theta

Triomf

Westdene

Westbury

Westcliff

Winchester Hills

Vrededorp

Soweto:

Comptonville

Chiavelo and extensions

Diepkloof

Dobsonville

parts of Dube

Dhlamini and extensions

Eldoradopark and all extensions

Emdeni

Jabavu

Jabulani

Klipspruit west

Klipspruit

Meadowlands

Moletsane

Mofolo South

Mapetla Moroka

Molapo

Meredale

Mofolo north

Mofolo central

Naturena

Klipspruit

Naledi and all extensions

Orlando East

Orlando West

Pimville

Power Park

Protea North

Protea South

Tladi

Zola

Zondi

