5-day water outage: More than 100 neighbourhoods affected

Residents in Johannesburg should prepare for a water outage from 20 June, due to a planned shutdown by Rand Water for system upgrades.
The planned water shutdown is scheduled to start from Tuesday, 20 June, at 7pm, lasting until Thursday, 22 June, at 3pm.
58-hour Joburg water outage
Rand Water said the shutdown is necessary to facilitate the tie-in between pipelines A19 and B14 with a new pipeline.
It will also include the installation of isolation valves, and system upgrades at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.
The impact will be felt at the following Rand Water Reservoirs:
- Waterval 1 and 2
- Weltevreden
- Roodepoort
- Meredale 1 and 2
The disruption will affect the Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by the Eikenhof pump station, resulting in a complete water supply cut-off.
Constant water outages
The repairs follow a six-day water outage in Roodepoort and Randburg following a major power outage at the Eikenhof pump station.
Joburg Water monitored the outage closely and finally restored water supply over the weekend.
At the time, Joburg Water said, “though Eikenhof station is pumping at normal capacity, it will take time for the affected Johannesburg reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally”.
Expectation of full recovery
While supply will be restored on 22 June, and it is estimated that the complete recovery of the system could take approximately five days or longer.
Joburg Water said it will make provisions for alternative water supply at strategic areas, such as hospitals, clinics, schools, police stations and shopping centres.
Affected areas
The following areas are expected to be impacted:
Roodepoort and Randburg:
- Allens Nek (all ext)
- Bergbron
- Boskruin
- Bloubosrand
- Bromhof
- Claremont
- Constantia Kloof (all ext)
- Constantia Park
- Cosmo City
- Delarey
- Discovery (all ext)
- Eagle Canyon
- Florida Hills
- Florida North
- Florida Park (all ext)
- Florida Township
- Grobler Park (all ext)
- Harveston
- Helderkruin (all ext)
- Honeydew (all ext)
- Horison
- Horison View
- Honeydew View
- Kya Sands
- Lanseria
- Laserpark
- Lindhaven
- Little Falls
- Northwold
- Parts of Northriding
- Olivedale
- Poortview
- Princess
- Randpark Ridge
- Roodekrans (all ext)
- Roodepoort North
- Ruimsig
- Selwyn
- Sundowner
- Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement
- Wilgeheuwel
- Wilropark (all ext)
- Weltevreden (all ext)
- Whiteridge
- Zandspruit
Langlaagte area:
- Alan Manor
- Aeroton
- Albertskroon
- Albertsville
- Auckland Park
- Berario
- Booysens Reserve
- Baragwanath Ext 1
- Bosmont
- Brixton
- Coronationville
- Claremont
- Cottesloe
- Eagles Nest
- Emmerentia
- Evans Park
- Eikenhof
- Fairlands
- Fordsburg
- Greenside
- Greymont
- Hursthill
- Industria
- Janhofmeyer
- Langlaagte
- Longdale
- Kibler Heights
- Lougherin A.H
- Lake View
- Montclare
- Mayfair
- Melville
- Mondeor
- Meredale
- Nasrec
- Newlands
- Northcliff (all ext)
- Ophirton
- Ormonde
- Ormonde View
- Parkview
- Riverlea
- Rossmore
- Robertsham
- Reuven
- Ridgeway
- Selby
- Southgate
- Southfork
- Southdale
- Selby South
- Theta
- Triomf
- Westdene
- Westbury
- Westcliff
- Winchester Hills
- Vrededorp
Soweto:
- Comptonville
- Chiavelo and extensions
- Diepkloof
- Dobsonville
- parts of Dube
- Dhlamini and extensions
- Eldoradopark and all extensions
- Emdeni
- Jabavu
- Jabulani
- Klipspruit west
- Klipspruit
- Meadowlands
- Moletsane
- Mofolo South
- Mapetla
- Moroka
- Molapo
- Meredale
- Mofolo north
- Mofolo central
- Naturena
- Naledi and all extensions
- Orlando East
- Orlando West
- Pimville
- Power Park
- Protea North
- Protea South
- Tladi
- Zola
- Zondi
