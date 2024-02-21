WATCH: Mayibuye Mandela apologises for disrespecting Zizi Kodwa on ‘Podcast and Chill’

He said he will be more mindful of his language and its impact on others.

Mayibuye Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, has issued a public apology for his use of ‘inappropriate language’ on MacG’s Podcast and Chill.

In the episode, Mayibuye made derogatory remarks about Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa, referring to him as a fool and a boy.

“You see this boy called Zizi Kodwa who wears spectacles… He runs around like a fool telling someone who belongs to the family what to do with a family matter.

“He can’t come with the paraffin speed that he took my grandmother Makaziwe to court with, instead of saying, family, can you talk among yourself and solve the issue,’ he said.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: MacG on why he rejected almost R20m offer for Podcast and Chill

Mayibuye Mandela’s apology

In his lengthy letter of apology, Mayibuye acknowledged that he was disrespectful, particularly in his reference to Minister Zizi Kodwa as a “boy”.

He said his intention in appearing on the podcast was to raise funds for the Mandela house and preserve his family’s legacy.

“It was never my intention to demean or belittle Minister Zizi Kodwa or anyone else. I understand the importance of respectful dialogue, especially when discussing public figures and leaders. Calling a man ‘a boy’ is not only disrespectful but perpetuates harmful stereotypes and undermines the dignity of individuals.

“I take full responsibility for my words and the impact they may have had on Minister Zizi Kodwa and the chillers. I deeply regret any offence or hurt that my remarks may have caused,” he said.

Mayibuye also apologised to Gayton Mackenzie, acknowledging Gayton’s support and friendship.

“I would also sincerely like to apologise to Gayton Mackenzie, for he has been a great friend and always offered a hand and support in my work. I have much respect for him.”

Wrapping up his letter, he said, he will be more mindful of his language and its impact on others.

Mayibuye Mandela has apologised with some paraffin speed . pic.twitter.com/vubh5UMzNI — Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) February 20, 2024

NOW READ: ‘He must be arrested’ – Shebeshxt slammed for slapping a fan