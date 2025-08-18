Weather alert: High fire danger in NC and FS

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 19 August 2025.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State, with mostly fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions forecast across provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 18 – 19 August 2025.

Partly cloudy & cool to warm, with Isolated rain & showers

over the eastern parts of the country.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/m2jb0Z2RJb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 18, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 19 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the Tsantsabane and Frances Baard Municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as Tokologo Municipality of the Free State.

ALSO READ: Goodbye winter? Gauteng residents warned to brace for hot weather this week

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 19 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine weather in the south, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool but warm to hot conditions over the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the central parts in the afternoon.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine, windy and cool conditions.

Northern Cape:

Expect cloudy skies with morning fog patches over the western parts, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm but cold over the southern parts.

Western Cape:

Conditions will start with morning fog patches over the western parts, otherwise it will be cloudy with light rain over the south-western parts, clearing in the afternoon. It will become fine and cold to cool but fine in the north-eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will see fog in places in the south in the morning, otherwise it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers along the coast towards evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fog in places in the southwest in the morning, otherwise the day will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and east from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm but cool conditions in the south-west and along the extreme south coast, with isolated showers and thundershowers along the coast and the adjacent interior.