Orange level rain warnings: Snow, floods, rough seas in WC and EC storm

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 4 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of disruptive rain, snow, damaging waves and severe thunderstorms on Thursday across the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and the Namakwa District.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 4 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for tomorrow: 04 June 2026. Rain & thundershowers are still in the forecast, with a possibility of disruptive rainfall along the east & south coastal regions of RSA and into the adjacent interior, which is expected to result in flooding. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/N5JtzeDwQT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 3, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 4 June 2026

Impact-based warnings

The South African Weather Service has issued an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall, leading to flooding of roads and bridges, danger to life from fast-moving streams and rivers, and the closure of major roads. These conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Garden Route District Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as the South Coast of the Eastern Cape up to East London.

Saws has warned of disruptive rainfall leading to danger to life, flooding, and displacements of settlements as well as mudslides, which are expected between East London and Morgan Bay (south of the Wild Coast). An orange level 5 warning was issued.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall that could lead to flooding of settlements, roads, and bridges, as well as susceptible areas in the eastern parts of the Western Cape, excluding the extreme south-eastern parts.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of roads and susceptible areas is expected over the Theewaterskloof and Langeberg local municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as the central and western interior of the Eastern Cape and in places in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Saws said disruptive snow, leading to icy roads and traffic disruptions, is expected over the northern high-lying areas in the Eastern Cape. A yellow Level 2 warning was issued.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 4 warning for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, as well as small vessels taking on water, which is expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing as well as difficulty in navigation is expected between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

Saws said severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours may lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning. A yellow Level 2 warning was issued.

Advisories

Very cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected over the Eastern Cape, the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape, as well as the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape. Light snowfall is expected over the mountain tops of the central and eastern Western Cape and the higher-lying areas of the southern Namakwa District.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 4 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the Lowveld; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the south-west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Cloudy, windy and cold to cool weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy, windy and cold to very cold conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the southwest.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the far west; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the extreme west, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the east. It will be very cold in the Central Karoo with light snow over the high-lying areas.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread showers and thundershowers, with snow in the high-lying areas in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread showers and thundershowers with snow in the high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool, but warm in the northeast where it will be partly cloudy. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the northern parts.