Weather update: Damaging wind, waves predicted along KwaZulu-Natal coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 11 April 2024.

The weather service has issued damaging wind and waves leading to disruption of beachfront and harbour/port activities along the KwaZulu-Natal coast but from foggy mornings to sunny afternoons, there is diverse weather forecasted across South Africa’s provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 11 April

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves leading to disruption of beachfront and harbour/port activities along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 11 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and cool conditions, but warm in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with drizzle along the escarpment, as well as evening fog.

Limpopo:

The day will start with cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with evening fog along the escarpment.

North-West province:

A day of fine and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy over the east in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog in the east, where it will be cold; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the extreme south, where it will be cold; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places along the coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool but warm in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to partly cloudy and cool weather with light morning rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool conditions, but warm in places in the east. It will become cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and rain in the east and extreme south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.