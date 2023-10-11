Weather update: Thunderstorms, damaging winds and heavy rain in 4 provinces

The weather service has issued a warning that four provinces are at risk of severe thunderstorms, strong damaging winds, hail, and flooding.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 12 October.

The weather service has warned about the possibility of severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding in four provinces.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 12 October

Residents in the south-eastern parts of Northern Cape, south-western parts of North-West, western parts of Free State and eastern parts of Eastern Cape have been warned about severe thunderstorms with possibly strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding.

Saws further warned KwaZulu-Natal residents about severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and strong damaging winds, except the extreme northern parts of the province.

The weather service said the thunderstorms could result in localised damage to informal houses’ roofs over an open area and localised structural damage to homes and car ports.

Extremely high fire danger

SAWS has issued extremely high fire danger warnings over the eastern part of the North-West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 12 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers. The weather said however it will be cloudy in the extreme south of the province where it will be cool.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Highveld from the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the north-east of Limpopo and partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-western parts of the province.

North-West Province:

A day of cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather awaits the residents of the North-West with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate a cloudy, windy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Residents of the Northern Cape can expect partly cloudy in the west conditions, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

Along the coast, there is a chance of light drizzle in the morning.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents will experience morning fog patches in the west, but otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain, except in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Very High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Residents are expected to experience cloudy and cool weather with a scattered showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy and cool conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and warm conditions, but cool in the south-west with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the extreme south.