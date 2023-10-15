Gauteng residents warned to brace for possible severe thunderstorms

Gauteng has been experiencing hot weather condition for the past week

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms on Sunday with cooler temperatures also expected.

The province has been experiencing hot weather condition for the past week, with the mercury hovering at the high twenty-degree mark.

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather warned of the adverse weather conditions shared in a post of on X (formally Twitter) on Saturday.

“The SA Weather (Saws) has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng late on Sunday.”

Motorists have been advised to take precautions during the wet weather conditions.

Warning

Meanwhile, Saws a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe weather.

“Severe thunderstorms with possible damaging winds, large amount of small hail, heavy downpours and are expected to cause the breaking of tree branches and damage to poorly constructed settlements over the north-eastern areas of the Northern Cape, in areas over much of the North-West and Free State Provinces, except on the eastern areas.

“Mainly strong gusty winds are possible over Gauteng and extreme western areas of Mpumalanga and Limpopo,” it said.

Sars also issued advisories for other parts of the country.

ALSO READ: N3 Toll warns of possible severe thunderstorms, protests along route

Gauteng

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers from late afternoon.

Mpumalanga

Morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

Limpopo

Morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

North West

Hot in the west, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central and western parts.

Free State

Morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south-west. It will cool in the east.

Northern Cape

Cloudy along the coast at first where it will become fine, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with isolated thundershowers over the eastern parts but scattered in the north-east.

Western Cape

Cloudy along the west coast at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy along the south coast by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south- westerly, becoming light to moderate easterly to south- easterly from the afternoon.

ALSO READ: Brighter festive season: Load shedding improvements are ‘permanent’