Level 5 warning: Disruptive rain, severe thunderstorms expected in four provinces

Here's what to expect on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for several parts of the country on Sunday.

Residents in these areas are warned against flooding, damage to properties and difficult driving conditions.

Weather warnings

An orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain has been issued over the extreme north-eastern parts of

KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme southern Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain has been issued over the escarpment and Lowveld of

Mpumalanga and the north-eastern interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued over parts of the Garden Route, Overberg, Cape Winelands, and Central Karoo of the Western Cape and the southern parts of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds has been issued over the interior of the western and central and interior of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds and waves has been issued offshore between Port Alfred and Port Edward.

Sunday’s forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west but scattered in the Lowveld and along the escarpment. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with morning fog along the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east.

Weather update for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oZBajb54F5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2024

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the south. It will be fine and cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, but cool in places along the south-west coast. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, except over the north-western parts, clearing from the west from the afternoon.

It will be windy over the Central Karoo. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly, while moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly along the south-west coast, spreading along the south coast from late morning, where it will become south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly, reaching strong east of Cape St Francis from the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly becoming strong to near gale force from the afternoon.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Warning issued for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and waves

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm weather, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly

to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.