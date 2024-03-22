Weather update: Warning issued for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and waves

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

The Northern Cape and Western Cape can expect severe weather on Saturday that may lead to hail, flooding and disruption of municipal services.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds, heavy downpours and possible large amount of small hail, resulting in localised structural damage to infrastructure or settlements (formal and informal), injuries and danger to life and disruption of municipal and other essential services in places over the western parts of Northern Cape and north-eastern parts of Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, as well as disruption of services due to power surges and danger to life, over eastern parts of Northern Cape as well as western parts of Free State and North West Province.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for damaging winds and waves resulting in small vessels taking on water and difficulty in navigation offshore between Ngqushwa and Port Edward.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy along the escarpment with morning drizzle and fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy along the escarpment with morning fog patches and drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West Province:

Morning fog in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the western parts.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy in the south-westerly, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, but light to moderate south to south-westerly over the western and southern parts.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, but light and variable in places from the afternoon. It will become fresh north-easterly from late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, other-wise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwsie cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west and the north.

The wind along the coast will be the wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly becoming strong in the extreme south by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.