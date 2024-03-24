Disruptive rain expected in parts of KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Here's what to expect on Monday.

Disruptive rain is expected to persist on Monday in three provinces amid an orange level 5 warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The warning affects the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the escarpment and Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the extreme southern Lowveld of Limpopo.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain has been issued over the extreme eastern Highveld

of Mpumalanga, the southern Lowveld and escarpment of Limpopo and the north-eastern interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should watch out for flooding and difficult driving conditions.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds and waves resulting in small vessels taking on water and

difficulty in navigation at sea has been issued offshore between Algoa Bay and Port Edward.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool to cold with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy and warm weather, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the west, but widespread in the extreme southern Lowveld.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west and northeast, but scattered in the south-east. It will be cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the south-east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts but scattered in the north-east. It will be cool along the south and south-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northwesterly but strong south of Table Bay. It will become moderate to fresh southerly between Strandfontein and Cape Agulhas from the evening while moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Warm weather along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and hot

with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly east of Cape St Francis in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, but strong from the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning mist in places, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon except along the Wild Coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly, but strong to near gale force in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and warm weather, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly but near gale force south of Durban at times. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.