Weekend travel plans? Be aware of N1 road closures

By Cheryl Kahla

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) warned of impending road closures along a vital portion of the N1 highway this weekend.

The closure is part of Sanral’s plan to accommodate the construction of a new bridge on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Erasmusrand, Pretoria.

N1 road closures

Alan Agaienz, the project manager for Sanral’s northern region, said the construction of the new bridge requires the placement of pre-cast concrete beams over the N1 highway.

To facilitate this, Sanral will partially close both north and southbound lanes between Rigel Avenue in Pretoria and the R21 interchange in Centurion.

Disruptions can be expected on the following dates:

Saturday, 22 July from 05:00 to 17:00

Sunday, 23 July from 07:00 to 18:00

Image: Sanral

Agaienz said the schedules outlined above might be subject to change based on weather conditions or unexpected issues.

While construction is underway, northbound traffic will be limited to two lanes with intermittent total closures.

Traffic flow and detours

During complete closures, drivers will be redirected onto the R21.

A pre-identified alternative route via the R21, Solomon Mahlangu Drive, and Rigel Avenue is recommended for both north and southbound traffic.

Agaienz said once the beam is in place, Sanral will lift the compulsory diversion and allow restricted two-lane traffic to help alleviate congestion.

He added that the process will be repeated throughout the morning and early afternoon until all four beams are installed over the northbound carriageway.

In the southbound direction, the traffic flow will be narrowed down to two lanes for the entire duration of the operation.

Beware: ‘Very large crane’

Sanral also warned motorists of a “very large lifting crane” that will occupy three southbound lanes from 05:30 on Saturday morning until 18:00 on Sunday evening.

“Sanral apologises for the inconvenience during this period and will continue to provide updates to road users as new information becomes available,” said Agaienz.

“The Agency takes its mandate seriously from government to manage and maintain the national road network. In so doing, the safety and wellbeing of road users and the communities in which it operates are paramount.”