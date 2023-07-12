Major road repairs underway at one of JHB’s busiest intersections

By Cheryl Kahla

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) is carrying out extensive road repairs at the intersection of William Nicol Drive and Sandton Drive.

The repairs began on Wednesday, 12 July, and are estimated to continue until next Wednesday (19 July).

Massive road works

The JRA said the repairs were necessary following severe damages due to a sewer leak and underground water seepage

Water seepage along William Nicol

Earlier this week, Joburg Water joined forces with the JRA to deal with the sewage leak.

The team also attended to an obstructed stormwater drain and underground water seepage.

At the time, temporary repairs were carried out since the intersection handles large traffic volumes during peak traffic periods.

The leakage and seepage led to significant road deterioration, prompting the closure of two lanes of Sandton Drive for the necessary repairs.

No closures, just slow traffic

Unfortunately, due to the scope of the repairs required, this leaves only a single lane on Sandton Drive in operation.

There is no detour route – unless you plan on traveling via Malibongwe Dr or bypassing Midrand.

As such, the agency is appealing to motorists to proceed with caution. Keep a safe following distance and don’t speed when approaching the interchange.

Kilbrun Road Bridge makeover

Meanwhile, Discovery residents were also notified of planned construction work on the Kilburn Road bridge, situated in ward 84 of Discovery on the West Rand.

The project will kick off in September 2023 and, given its scope, is expected to be wrapped up by July 2024.

Kilburn Road had to be partially closed after the bank was severely eroded and a corrugated stormwater culvert pipe collapsed back in 2021.

The heavy rains in December 2022 caused the culvert structure to collapse entirely, leading the JRA to completely shut the bridge down to ensure road users’ safety.

The JRA says R18 million had been set aside for complete rehabilitation of the bridge.

Kilburn road closures

During the construction period, Kilbrun will be blocked off between Kilburn Supermarket and Syd Dwyer intersection.