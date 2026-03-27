News

Home » News

Another step to make taxis safer … but will it work?

Picture of Caslian Scott

By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

27 March 2026

10:50 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The department also addressed concerns over data privacy and outstanding traffic fines.

A 37-year-old taxi owner has been arrested for murder after allegedly dragging a man who tried to retrieve his bag during a Christmas Day soccer match

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Mobility Department in the Western Cape has launched an initiative to register taxi drivers across the province.

More than 500 drivers registered their details at the launch in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday.

This is the first time the department has created a verified database of active taxi drivers across the province, an important step towards promoting safer, more regulated minibus operations for industry operators.

Creating database through registration

Isaac Sileku, the minister of mobility in the Western Cape, engaged with drivers, noting that a verified database is the foundation for a modernised and professional public transport system.

“Minibus taxis carry approximately 80% of our commuters every day and are both the lifeblood of our economy and a valued stakeholder in our province.”

ALSO READ: Will taxis get less dangerous and violent if we give them more money?

“While the industry faces long-standing challenges, including informal operations, our goal is to transform the sector.”

“Improving this industry is not just a policy goal; it is essential for a dignified and integrated public transport system,” Sileku said.

‘We want drivers to take pride in their profession’

While registration may improve regulation and safety in the taxi industry, challenges could arise if operators provide inaccurate information, potentially resulting in fines issued in their names.

Sileku also addressed concerns around data privacy and outstanding traffic fines, providing clear assurance to the industry.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I want to be clear, this is not a punitive measure.”

“Some drivers may be hesitant to provide their details, fearing this information could be used to track fines.”

“This registration is about support, professionalisation, and restoring the dignity of the taxi driver.”

He said a verified database would allow the department to design structured training and support systems that were not previously possible.

“We want drivers to take pride in their profession,” he said.

‘Enough is enough’

Inspired by the message “Enough is enough”, the initiative aims to increase accountability while recognising that even one death is too many and that every life is equally important.

READ MORE: WATCH: Passengers removed from cars after Santaco calls off taxi strike in Limpopo

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SAA bailouts cost taxpayers over R133 billion
Politics Eastern Cape high court ruling deepens ANC factional tensions
Politics ‘No pressure from the US’: Ramaphosa denies US is behind G7 disinvitation
South Africa ‘Cargo destined for SA passing through Strait of Hormuz without interruption’ – Mantashe
News Here’s when top cop Fannie Masemola will be in the dock for R360m Saps tender

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News