Another step to make taxis safer … but will it work?

The department also addressed concerns over data privacy and outstanding traffic fines.

The Mobility Department in the Western Cape has launched an initiative to register taxi drivers across the province.

More than 500 drivers registered their details at the launch in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday.

This is the first time the department has created a verified database of active taxi drivers across the province, an important step towards promoting safer, more regulated minibus operations for industry operators.

Creating database through registration

Isaac Sileku, the minister of mobility in the Western Cape, engaged with drivers, noting that a verified database is the foundation for a modernised and professional public transport system.

“Minibus taxis carry approximately 80% of our commuters every day and are both the lifeblood of our economy and a valued stakeholder in our province.”

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“While the industry faces long-standing challenges, including informal operations, our goal is to transform the sector.”

“Improving this industry is not just a policy goal; it is essential for a dignified and integrated public transport system,” Sileku said.

‘We want drivers to take pride in their profession’

While registration may improve regulation and safety in the taxi industry, challenges could arise if operators provide inaccurate information, potentially resulting in fines issued in their names.

Sileku also addressed concerns around data privacy and outstanding traffic fines, providing clear assurance to the industry.

“I want to be clear, this is not a punitive measure.”

“Some drivers may be hesitant to provide their details, fearing this information could be used to track fines.”

“This registration is about support, professionalisation, and restoring the dignity of the taxi driver.”

He said a verified database would allow the department to design structured training and support systems that were not previously possible.

“We want drivers to take pride in their profession,” he said.

‘Enough is enough’

Inspired by the message “Enough is enough”, the initiative aims to increase accountability while recognising that even one death is too many and that every life is equally important.

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