Getting pupils to school safely: Western Cape cracks down on transport risks

The Western Cape Government has intensified scholar transport safety measures following a deadly crash involving pupils in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, warning that widespread non-compliance in the sector continues to place children at an “avoidable and unacceptable risk”.

The provincial Department of Mobility on Thursday said the tragedy had once again exposed the urgent need to strengthen safety oversight for pupils who rely on daily transport to and from school.

Widespread non-compliance uncovered

Since schools reopened on 14 January 2026, Western Cape Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement, working with municipal traffic services, has ramped up operations targeting scholar transport across the province.

“These efforts have revealed deeply concerning levels of non-compliance within the sector, placing children at avoidable and unacceptable risk,” the department said.

Between 14 and 23 January 2026, officers conducted 45 integrated operations, stopping more than 1 600 vehicles.

During these roadblocks, authorities issued 1 250 fines amounting to over R580 000, impounded 46 vehicles and discontinued 23 unroadworthy vehicles, many of which were transporting pupils.

Officials also detected drivers operating under the influence of alcohol, severe overloading, unroadworthy vehicles and operators deliberately diverting from known enforcement routes to avoid detection.

“Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, including one who recorded a reading of 0.68mg/l. A total of 109 fines were issued for public-transport-related offences alone,” it noted.

A total of 109 fines were issued for public transport-related offences alone.

Unregulated transport poses biggest risk

The department warned that unregulated scholar transport operations pose the greatest threat to pupil safety.

“While scholar transport regulated through the education system is easier to monitor, unregulated operations pose the greatest threat, particularly those operating only during peak hours, making them difficult to track and frequently non-compliant with licensing and safety requirements,” the statement said.

Authorities identified several key risks, including:

Illegal public transport vehicles carrying pupils

Intoxicated drivers

Dangerous overloading

Unroadworthy vehicles

Operators diverting from enforcement routes

Repeat offenders continue operations with minimal disruption

‘Our foremost concern is safety’

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku said the province had strengthened enforcement during peak travel periods to protect pupils.

“Our foremost concern is the safety of every learner who depends on transport to get to and from school each day,” Sileku said.

“That is why we have strengthened our enforcement efforts during the busiest travel periods (6am–8am and 1pm–3pm), placing particular focus on overloading, seatbelt use, driver fitness, vehicle roadworthiness, and valid operating licences,” he said.

However, Sileku stressed that enforcement alone would not solve the problem.

“Government alone cannot ensure the safety of scholars. We need transport operators, parents, and guardians to take bold and proactive steps to protect the lives of our learners,” he said.

Parents and operators urged to act

The department said targeted interventions also included intensified monitoring of high-risk routes, increased oversight at known loading points and enhanced intelligence-sharing with the Western Cape Education Department and municipal partners.

Transport operators were warned: “Unsafe vehicles put lives at risk,” while the department reiterated a “zero-tolerance” stance on drinking and driving, overloading, and operating without valid licences.

Parents and guardians were urged to take responsibility by verifying that vehicles are roadworthy, ensuring drivers are licensed and sober, refusing overloaded transport and reporting illegal or unsafe operations.

“Choosing lawful, compliant transport significantly reduces the space in which dangerous and unregulated operators continue to operate,” the Western Cape Government said.

