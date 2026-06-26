Saturday’s weather: A cool day across SA with dense fog in MP

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 27 June 2026.

Dense fog is expected to reduce visibility and affect driving conditions in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 27 June, while partly cloudy and cool conditions have been forecast across the country.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 27 June 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for reduced visibility due to dense fog, leading to difficulty in driving conditions, road traffic accidents as well as short-term travel disruptions over Mpumalanga, except the northeast.

Extended weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, 26-27 June 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in places.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/SLj8mg8dze — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 24, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 27 June:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies with widespread fog in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in Lowveld with isolated rain and showers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with morning fog in the eastern and central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated rain and showers expected over the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool conditions await.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches over the eastern parts and along the Lesotho Border; otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy over the southwestern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated thundershowers over the western and central parts.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected, with morning fog patches along the coastal areas and isolated to scattered thundershowers in the east. Otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool but warm along the west coast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be warm in places; otherwise, the day will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a partly cloudy and cool to warm day, but cloudy in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.