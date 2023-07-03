WATCH: ‘Malema was fired from ANC for ill-discipline’ – Malatji

By Faizel Patel

Newly elected African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader Collen Malatji said Julius Malema was fired from the governing party for ill-discipline.

Malatji was speaking to media at Luthuli House on Monday, after the youth league’s congress in Nasrec at the weekend.

He was elected unopposed after Aphiwe Mkhangelwa declined nomination from the floor at the ANCYL’s 26th elective congress.

Watch Collen Malatji taking a stab at Julius Malema

#CollenMalatji says EFF leader #Julius #Malema was fired from the #ANC because he wanted to create the ANCYL to be a cult that belongs to him like the #EFF. He says educated people like Mbuyiseni #Ndlozi are only allowed to bring water for everyone. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/7AwMtjvsHH— Lunga_mzangwe (@lunga_mzangwe) July 3, 2023

Phumzile Mgcina was also elected unopposed for the position of deputy president.

Mntuwoxolo Ngudle was elected as the secretary-general unopposed.

Why was Malema fired?

During the media briefing, Malatji took a stab at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema who was one a ANCYL leader but fired from the party.

“Malema was fired for economic freedom? That’s not true, that’s a lie that must be clarified. He was fired for ill-discipline. He was fired for contravening the Constitution of the ANC and the youth league.

“He wanted to create a youth league to be a cult organisation that belongs to him like the EFF. In the EFF, no matter how educated you are, you can’t even speak. Educated doctors who you see they run around with water everywhere,” Malatji said.

ALSO READ: Collen Malatji wins ANC Youth League presidency

ANC only party for people

Malatji added that in the ANC, members are allowed to share their views.

“Everyone who believes in a cult, we expel them in the ANC. When they try to form their own organisation, we move away from them.

Malatji said Malema is popular on Twitter and garners a lot of support.

“If there was a Twitter vote, according to Twitter, Julius would be president of the country today.”

Malaji added that the ANC is the only party for the people.

“It is the first organisation to acknowledge its mistakes and problems.”

Malatji said the ANCYL will not accept less than 50% of young people in Parliament and legislatures, adding that Parliament is not a retirement village.

“The days of young people being moved out of corridors of power are over,” he said.

ALSO READ: Opposition parties question public protector’s Phala Phala report review