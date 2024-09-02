Why is it so easy to smuggle cellphones into SA prisons? – DA demands answers

Only 13 officials being investigated for smuggling contraband into SA prisons.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is deeply concerned about the smuggling of contraband into South African correctional facilities.

In a statement on Monday, DA Member of Parliament (MP) Janho Engelbrecht said a recent response to a parliamentary question revealed that 13 officials are currently under investigation for allegedly aiding and/or smuggling contraband in prisons.

“This figure is alarmingly low given the widespread reports of illegal items, including cellphones, PlayStations, televisions, and potentially more dangerous contraband like firearms and drugs, making their way into correctional facilities,” Engelbrecht said.

Calls for Correctional Services to account

Engelbrecht said the DA believed that the Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, must urgently be brought before the Portfolio Committee to account for the apparent failure in consequence management.

“Despite an increase in raids across prisons, there is little evidence to suggest that these efforts are translating into meaningful consequences for the officials who are either directly involved in or turning a blind eye to these activities,” he said.

Engelbrecht said it was inconceivable that large items such as TVs and PlayStations could be smuggled into prisons without the complicity of officials.

“The smuggling of contraband into prisons is not just a matter of inconvenience – it poses a serious threat to the safety and security of both inmates and staff, and it undermines the integrity of our correctional system,” he said.

He said the minister should clarify if there are any problems dealing with corrupt officials in correctional services.

“This is not the first time concerns about contraband smuggling have been raised. A parliamentary question in 2023 revealed that a staggering 37 000 cellphones were confiscated in 2022/23, with only 24 officials being disciplined for involvement in smuggling,” he said.

Engelbrecht said if cellphones could be smuggled into prison, it is likely that weapons can also be smuggled into prisons.

“If so, many cellphones are being brought into prisons, one must question what other, more dangerous items are being smuggled in as well,” he said.

He said South African prisons were well-regulated and had strict rules and guidelines for officials.

“The fact that contraband continues to slip through these checks indicates a massive failure in the system, particularly in the thoroughness of searches and inspections,” he said.

“Multiple checkpoints should be in place to intercept such items, and the fact that these checkpoints are failing suggests that officials may be involved or are, at the very least, neglecting their duties,” he added.



The DA said those responsible for smuggling contraband, whether directly or indirectly, should be held accountable.

“If an official is not doing their job, or worse, is assisting in illegal activities, their superior must also be held responsible,” he said.