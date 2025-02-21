Mchunu defends police officers killing criminals after Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara’s death

The minister says shooting at police officers is a 'declaration of war'.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has once again pushed back against criticism of law enforcement officers killing criminals in shootouts.

On Friday, Mchunu, alongside officials from the South African Police Service (Saps), released the third-quarter crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The data revealed a notable decline in murder cases, with a nearly 10% drop recorded in three months.

For the majority of the murders, firearms were used by the perpetrators.

Mchunu on murder rate

Speaking at the press conference, Mchunu acknowledged concerns about the high number of murders, despite the 9.8% decrease.

“We are not denying that the murder rate is very concerning,” he said.

He also appeared to challenge the notion that 75 people are murdered in South Africa daily.

According to the statistics, 6 953 people were killed between October and December 2024.

“If you juggle the numbers… you’ll get that 75, but in reality it’s not necessarily like that.

“However, that doesn’t mean we are denying that calculation, but I am just saying the numbers give different messages as you play around with those issues,” Mchunu said.

He highlighted the strong link between murder cases and illegal firearms.

“That is the critical pairing in South Africa that we are wanting to face head-on and look in the eye.”

Police vs criminals

Mchunu also addressed concerns about police officers killing criminals during shootouts.

The minister noted that people often question whether police could have acted differently — especially when dealing with individuals perceived as untouchable or feared.

However, he urged the public to consider how many murders the criminal might have committed in just two or three weeks if left unchecked.

“As ugly as it may be… we can’t celebrate anybody’s murder, even the worst criminal,” the minister said.

“But… had that criminal continued to live, what would have happened? You [have to] look at both sides.”

Deadly Eastern Cape shootout

Mchunu referenced a recent incident in the Eastern Cape, where seven suspects were killed in a shootout with the police on Thursday, 20 February.

Six deaths were initially reported.

Among the deceased was Yanga “Bara” Nyalara, an alleged notorious criminal from Khayelitsha in Cape Town, according to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

“The answer is yes, [he was killed]. The police were pushed off the road and tried to stop those cars, but the occupants opened fire, and officers returned fire,” Masemola said.

Later addressing the matter, Mchunu emphasised the police’s right to self-defence.

“Can you just imagine how daring these criminals are now?” he said.

The minister described shooting at law enforcement as a “declaration of war” and an “invitation to the police to react”.

“We have repeatedly said, and we are saying now, that the police have a duty to protect themselves, using firearms that they carry at any given moment as soon as they realise their own lives are under threat.

“They must act, and we always prefer that they act first as soon as they detect or feel the threat.

“They must react such that they use ultimate force, and when they do that successfully, they protect lives — not only their own, but all of us — because we depend on them for our own protection and safety.”

‘Police did well’ – Mchunu

The minister insinuated that Saps management would visit the Eastern Cape to commend the officers for their actions.

“They did well; they did what police are expected to do in such circumstances.”

He added that Nyalara had instilled fear in communities.

“They were afraid of this person. We were told by the communities themselves,” Mchunu said.

“They were saying ‘we are relieved’, which means well done to the police, because when so many people feel afraid of one individual, it is a clear indication that their safety was compromised.”

Yanga Nyalara. Picture: Saps

Nyalara had previously faced multiple murder charges, but was acquitted in August 2024.

He had been accused of involvement in a 15 May 2021 mass shooting that claimed 12 lives.

The suspect had also been linked to other crimes, including extortion and robbery.

