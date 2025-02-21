Crime stats reveal you’re more likely to be murdered in City of Cape Town

Eleven of the top 30 police stations for murder are in the City of Cape Town District.

Fewer murders were reported in South Africa between October 2024 and December 2024 than in the same period in 2023.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu released the country’s crime statistics on Friday.

According to Mchunu, 6 953 murders were reported in the country in the last three months of 2024, compared to the 7 710 reported in the same period in 2023.

According to the stats, arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and provocation are still the leading cause of murder, with 1 453 cases reported.

This is followed by robbery with 405 cases and mob justice with 389 cases.

Furthermore, you’re more likely to be shot to death (2 886 cases), stabbed with a knife (1 185) or murdered with a sharp instrument (544 cases).

These murders took place in public spaces, including a street, open field, recreational centre, park, beach and parking area. About 3 821 cases of murders took place in public spaces during this period.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of murders in public spaces (972), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (855), Eastern Cape (683), Free State (112) and Limpopo (88).

Residences of the perpetrator or victim, including homes known by victims or perpetrators, are not safe either, with 1 966 murders reported in these places.

KwaZulu-Natal topped the list with 470 cases, followed by Eastern Cape (425), Gauteng (406), Western Cape (288) and Free State (96).

Top 10 police stations for murder

The police minister further revealed the top 30 police stations that dealt with murder cases in the last three months of 2024. According to the stats, 11 of these stations are in Western Cape, in the City of Cape Town District.

These include Gugulethu, Nyanga, Bishop Lavis and Mitchells Plain.

Police stations that handled the highest number of murder cases during this period: