Woman killed after car plunges into river in Joburg

The accident happened on South Africa Drive in Cosmo City early on Monday morning.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by fire and rescue services. Picture: Emer-G-Med

A woman has been killed after the car she was driving plunged into a river.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the accident on South Africa Drive in Cosmo City, Johannesburg, early on Monday morning.

Spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the car veered off the road.

“On arrival on the scene, a light motor vehicle was found to have veered off the roadway and plunged into a river.

“The driver, a middle-aged female, was extricated by fire and rescue services, however, she showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Van Reenen.

CIT heist

Meanwhile, two people are in a critical condition following an alleged cash-in-transit heist in Durban.

It is believed the robbery took place off Warwick Avenue just after 8am on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the two security officers were found with multiple gunshot wounds and are in a critical condition.

“Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise both men on the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital. One alleged suspect sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.” said Jamieson.

At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however, SAPS members were on the scene and will be investigating further.

Firefighters attacked

In a separate incident, three Johannesburg firefighters were injured after protesting Eldorado Park residents stoned the fire engine they were travelling in.

The firefighters were attacked in extension 3 at about 11:30pm on Sunday, while responding to a fire incident the area.

The protesters shattered and damaged parts of the fire engine.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the attack on the firefighters is concerning.

“This fire engine is out of commission, so it means that residents of Eldorado Park and surrounding areas won’t have a fire engine available to respond to fire incidents up until the fire engine has been repaired,” said Mulaudzi.

