Woman’s body found after fire destroys Midrand apartment complex

A woman’s body was recovered from rubble after a fire destroyed 130 apartments at the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) firefighters responded to the fire on Tuesday evening.

According to EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the fire, which originated on the second floor, affected about 130 apartments.

Fire affected 130 apartments

Some residents sustained injuries while attempting to escape the fire. The Joburg EMS transported the injured individuals to the nearest healthcare facilities for further medical care.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed that a woman’s body was recovered under rubble.

“The EMS search and rescue team has recovered the body of a female in Broadwalk Urban Village. The body was submerged under rubble and the roof that had collapsed during the fire incidents,” said Khumalo.

“The complex’s security has shared information that this is where the fire initially began yesterday night. EMS would like to pass heartfelt condolences to the family.”

It was also reported by EWN that the victim had a five-month-old baby. However, it is unclear if the baby was with her mother during the inferno.

Woman’s body found in rubble

The cause of the fire incident is unknown.

The complex owners have offered alternative accommodations to all displaced residents.

Meanwhile, another fire took place at the Vusimuzi Hostel in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday. People from five families in the area were injured.

City of Ekurhuleni Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Human Settlement Kgopelo Hollo visited the scene on Wednesday morning to check the condition of the hostel.

“Fortunately, there is no life lost; however, we do have five families that are affected. Out of those five families, most of them got injured when they tried to evacuate the place,” Hollo said.

Family members injured in hostel fire

He added that the injured family members are in the hospital.

The MMC said the department is working on putting up temporary housing while waiting for repairs to the damage caused by the fire.

On 21 September, one person died while another was critically injured after a fire destroyed 814 shacks at the Cemetery View informal settlement in Tshwane.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde