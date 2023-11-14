World record attempt: Man to pull buses and truck for children with cerebral palsy

Danie van Loggerenberg hopes to break two world records for pulling heavy vehicles.

Danie van Loggerenberg, CEO of the National Centre for Child Protection, will attempt to pull a truck and school buses. Picture: Supplied.

In an effort to raise awareness for children with cerebral palsy and those facing abuse, neglect, or bullying, the National Centre for Child Protection is set to embark on a vehicle pull tour across Gauteng while attempting to break two world records.

Danie van Loggerenberg, CEO of the National Centre for Child Protection, will be pulling several vehicles – including buses and minibuses – at schools across Gauteng. For the world record next year he will be pulling a truck with a harness.

The tour, spanning 50 venues, will involve pulling a collective total of 750 tons.

During this ambitious tour, the National Centre for Child Protection will also attempt to break two world records. The first record involves a single-arm pull of a school bus while sitting down, scheduled for November 17 at Southdowns College.

“We are aiming to pull about seven tons with a single arm,” said Van Loggerenberg.

READ ALSO: Giving it stick: Calitzdorp man attempts Guinness World Record for longest braai

On 21 March 2024, the centre plans to attempt to pull a 21-ton truck, using only the upper body while sitting down. Van Loggerenberg said their mission is to reach millions of children with a message of hope and the availability of help.

The current record for pulling a vehicle with the upper body is just over 20 tons. Van Loggerenberg will attempt 21 tons. There is no record for the single arm pull.

“The aim is simply to raise awareness for children with cerebral palsy. The deeper meaning is that any child that is being abused, neglected, or bullied feels that they have lost something. That something could be a voice, hope, or anything else… we demonstrate that by pulling the vehicles during our tour while sitting down.”

Speaking to The Citizen, Van Loggerenberg said he wants to provide a visual representation of the challenges these children face.

“If children can see a normal person can pull a heavy vehicle, we hope they see that it takes one person to make a difference.”

Van Loggerenberg showed his strength and determination at a recent visit to Amberfield College Pre-Primary. On 14 November, he pulled the school’s quantum bus, setting the stage for his dream of achieving a new world record.

READ ALSO: Cape to Cairo on foot: Keith Boyd aims for Guinness record

Corinne Human, deputy principal for Alma School, expressed the school’s honour in being part of Danie’s world record journey. “We wish him all the best. He always involves our learners. They loved it to sit inside the bus, challenging Danie even more. Our learners in wheelchairs enjoyed helping him pull the bus,” she said.

The National Centre for Child Protection’s initiative is not just about physical strength but aims to empower children with the belief that positive change is possible.