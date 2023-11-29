‘You EFF K****’ , red berets mobilise in Limpopo over racist video

Racism has reared its ugly head again after a pupil from Limpopo uttered the K word to popular YouTuber Sonwabile during a live video chat on the Kick platform.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the pupil casually calls a shirtless Sonwabile wearing a red hat an EFF k*****

“You EFF k*****.” A girl sitting next to the pupil then laughs at the mocking comment.

K word

Taken aback, Sonwabile perhaps shocked, responds calmly to the racist remark.

“EFF k*****? Whoa, okay? that’s not nice. What the f***, that is not nice. In 2023, we are still dealing with racism.”

The live feed is then ended by the pupil.

EFF mobilises

With the video going viral, the pupil and the school was quickly identified prompting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Mopani, Limpopo to mobilise at the institution.

“Mopani regional leadership led by Chairperson Mangena Simon and student mobilisation committee members at Ben Vorster High School in Tzaneen [have been urged] to engage and dismantle apartheid after their learner called EFF a K***r,” posted the branch.

"Mopani regional leadership led by Chairperson Mangena Simon and student mobilisation committee members at Ben Vorster High School in Tzaneen [have been urged] to engage and dismantle apartheid after their learner called EFF a K***r," posted the branch.

“Manganyi also engaged in a meeting with school management of Ben Vorster High School about the racist utterances of a pupil at the school, Erhard Vorster,” the Limpopo EFF posted.

⭕ Live Scenes ⭕



The EFF Limpopo leadership, led by the Provincial Treasurer Fighter Tinyiko Manganyi engaged in a meeting with school management of Hoërskool Ben Vorster about the racist utterances of a student at the school, Erhard Vorster.

Disgusting

EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause labelled the incident as “disgusting”.

“But [it is] actually not surprising coming [from] that school and that part of town,” she said.

Mokause said the EFF was of the view that racism was still thriving in South Africa “because the ruling elite feels ashamed” to denounce such occurrences publicly.

Head of the EFF International Relations Godrich Gardee also shared his disgust at the racist video.

“Do we have his home address so that we can visit him for tea and have a talk with him on what it means to utter such words. We take a priest and police along to meet his parents…”

Racism

The pupil, reportedly a 16-year-old in Grade 9, has since gone offline, while Ben Vorster High School also deactivated comments on the school’s social media pages.

The school has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Equality, economic and social rights make up the bulk of violations reported to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), with racism the highest reported reason for unfair discrimination.

This was not surprising though, according to the commission, given South Africa’s history of colonialism and apartheid, which institutionalised the denial of rights to the majority black population and entrenched a system of inequality.

