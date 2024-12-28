AmaZulu prime minister waits for King’s confirmation after axing reports

Buthelezi says he only learned of his dismissal as prime minister on social media and awaits formal communication from King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The axed AmaZulu traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, says he doesn’t know anything about his removal from the position and will wait for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to inform him directly.

Buthelezi hosted a media briefing on Saturday morning after there were media reports that the Zulu King had fired him from his position.

In a letter to the Zulu nation and all citizens, which The Citizen has seen, the monarch revealed the removal of the traditional prime minister, who is also KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC.

“Reasons for the withdrawal are to be shared with traditional leaders and the nation in due course, as all are still observing uMkhosi until the end of January 2025,” the king said in the letter.

Buthelezi said he discovered his axing on social media and expressed shock that such an announcement was made in such an informal manner.

“His Majesty has always summoned me to wherever he is when His Majesty wishes to convey an important message or instruction, and I’ve always obeyed His Majesty’s instructions,” he said.

The MEC added that the king has been in isolation preparing for the First Fruits Ceremony on 15 January, and he will wait until the king informs him of his decision then.

“I will wait until His Majesty, the King, informs me about his decision because up until now, the King has not said anything to me,” Buthelezi said.

He said if King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has truly decided to remove him, he can only express his gratitude for the honour of serving him and the Zulu nation.

According to the MEC, there has been no quarrel between him and the King.

Buthelezi has served for about 11 months as prime minister, and he said the King had not expressed displeasure or disapproval in his actions or statements.

“I have served the king from the first day that he assumed his position as King of the Zulu Nation and will continue to serve him, and I will serve His Majesty as an ordinary subject if it is his wish that he releases me from being prime minister,” he said.

Buthelezi’s appointment came after the death of the Zulu former prime minister and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi last year.

The former outspoken veteran politician and Zulu prince served three kings over many decades before passing away on 9 September 2023 — two weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday.

