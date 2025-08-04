Zuma demands Ramaphosa resign by Friday, or else…

Zuma and the MK party are still reeling from their Constitutional Court judgment which dismissed their urgent application.

Former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma has demanded the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa for “repeatedly violating his oath of office”, giving him until 10am on Friday to do so, or he will take action against him.

Court loss

Zuma and the MK party are still reeling from their Constitutional Court loss, which dismissed their urgent application to invalidate Ramaphosa’s decision to place Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence, appoint Wits law professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister and establish a commission of inquiry.

The apex court ruled that the application does not engage the court’s jurisdiction and refused direct access to the MK party and Zuma in their matter against Ramaphosa.

Zuma not happy

However, Zuma is not happy and has now written to Ramaphosa through his attorneys, demanding answers to questions related to Mchunu and Cachalia.

In the letter, KMNS Attorneys told Ramaphosa that they are acting on behalf of Zuma in his capacity as a “concerned citizen, voter, taxpayer and former president.”

“Various reasons have been offered in respect of the decisions which were impugned by our client and the uMkhonto weSizwe party in the Constitutional Court, which found that it lacked exclusive jurisdiction and/or had no basis to grant the requested direct access.

“As a result, our client has or seeks urgent advice on possibly taking the relevant dispute(s) to the High Court and/or any other appropriate forum. It is assumed that you stand by the reasons previously given for the decisions announced on 13 July 2025,” the letter read.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told The Citizen that they are aware of the letter.

“Sure, the legal team will deal with it,” said Magwenya.

Demands

The letter then demands answers to 15 questions about the date and time Mchunu was placed on leave and Cachalia appointed.

“When exactly (date and time) was your decision to appoint Professor Cachalia as Acting Minister of Police taken, communicated to him and communicated to the public?”

“What exactly is a ‘Minister Designate’, from a constitutional point of view? Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony (i.e. from around 9:30am on 1 August 2025), what was the exact correct description of Professor Cachalia? Was he a minister, acting minister or minister designate?” Zuma asks in the letter.

‘Illegal’

The letter said, irrespective of the answers Ramaphosa provides, his actions to place Mchunu on leave and appoint Cachalia remain “illegal”.

“With the publicly available information as well as the pleadings and deliberations in the recent Constitutional Court proceedings, our client is of the view that, irrespective of any answers you might give to the above list of questions, the impugned conduct remains illegal and irrational and unconstitutional.

“It may have been further compounded by the events which occurred between 13 July 2025 and 01 August 2025 and which have a continuing adverse impact on the South African citizens and taxpayers, including our client,” the letter read.

‘Resign’

In the letter, Zuma demanded that Ramaphosa provide answers to his questions before Friday.

“Accordingly, we are instructed to demand, as we hereby do, that you must forthwith provide any previously unstated reasons for all the impugned decisions.

“Withdraw the announcement(s) made on 13 July 2025 and/or the impugned decisions contained therein as well as the subsequent media announcement issued on 31 July 2025, desist from and/or undo the conduct which has led to the purported and/or legally flawed swearing in of Professor Cachalia as a member of the Cabinet; and/or

“Resign from the office of the president because you have, inter alia, repeatedly violated your oath of office and the requirements of that Office, whose conduct is not in the interests of the people of South Africa and future generations,” the letter demanded.

‘Urgent’

The attorneys said the demands of the letter are urgent.

“Due to the obvious urgency and importance of the issues raised, these demands must be fulfilled immediately but by no later than 10h00 on Friday 08 August 2025, failing which all our client’s rights are reserved, including the right to urgently approach the courts for appropriate relief, without any further notice to you.”

Allegations

The apex court on Thursday cleared the way for Ramaphosa to appoint Cachalia on Friday, and for the Madlanga commission to proceed with its work.

Ramaphosa announced his decision to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the serious allegations of political interference in police operations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) top cop Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi earlier in July.

Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled. These allegedly include issuing letters to disband a task force, halt crime intelligence appointments, and withdraw case dockets to Sibiya’s office.

Madlanga’s inquiry into Mkhwanazi’s allegations of criminal infiltration into the South African justice system is expected to cost taxpayers an estimated R147.9 million.

This was revealed to The Citizen by the department of Justice and Constitutional Development spokesperson Terence Manase last week.

