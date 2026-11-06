Zuma Foundation cuts ties with fundraiser, warns public over unauthorised approaches

Last year, the Foundation distanced itself from fundraising efforts aimed at helping former president Jacob Zuma repay the R28.9 million

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has publicly distanced itself from a business development and fundraising facilitator, warning sponsors and members of the public not to engage with any individual or entity claiming to represent the organisation without verification.

The foundation said the appointment of Romeo Business Development Facilitators (RBDF) expired and had not been renewed, effectively ending the company’s authority to act on behalf of the organisation.

Contract

“The appointment of Romeo Business Development Facilitators (RBDF) expired and has not been extended,” foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said.

Manyi thanked RBDF for its contribution to its relaunch efforts but stressed that the company is no longer authorised to conduct any activities in its name.

According to Manyi, RBDF may no longer raise funds, engage potential sponsors, or use the foundation’s identity, branding or the name of its patron, former president Jacob Zuma.

“RBDF is no longer authorised to act for the foundation, raise funds or engage sponsors on its behalf, or use its name, logo or branding, or the name of its Patron, H.E. President Jacob G. Zuma,” he said.

Official channels

The foundation also moved to clarify that announcements regarding its programmes would only come through official foundation channels.

“The foundation’s programmes are announced by the foundation only and no one else,” Manyi said.

In a cautionary message to donors and the public, the foundation urged anyone approached in its name to verify the legitimacy of such engagements before making any commitments.

“Sponsors and members of the public approached in the foundation’s name are urged to verify the approach with the foundation spokesperson before making any commitment,” Manyi said.

The statement signals a firm effort by the foundation to protect its brand and prevent any unauthorised fundraising or sponsorship activities conducted under its name.

Fund raising

Last year, the foundation distanced itself from fundraising efforts aimed at helping former president Jacob Zuma repay the R28.9 million the state spent on his legal fees after a recent court ruling found him personally liable for the costs.

The clarification came after an old fundraising poster resurfaced online. Manyi said no fundraising campaign had been authorised and urged supporters to wait for an official announcement before offering assistance.

The foundation also warned the public against using its name, logo or stationery without permission. The organisation said it would comment further once consultations with Zuma’s legal team had been completed.