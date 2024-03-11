News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Lunga Simelane

Journalist

3 minute read

11 Mar 2024

05:30 am

Zuma’s MK party to field some big names in the upcoming elections

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party candidates' list was leaked on Saturday.

Zuma slated ‘for claiming IEC biased towards ANC’

MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Former president Jacob Zuma is at the top of the leaked uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party national candidates list for the 29 May general election, closely followed by many of his close allies. The MK party candidates list, which was leaked on social media on Saturday, revealed a number of familiar names who would contest for seats in the national legislature if the MK party acquired enough votes in the elections. Zuma came in at number one on the list. Although Zuma has publicly endorsed the MK party, he is still a member of the ANC. He has neither left nor…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Former president Jacob Zuma is at the top of the leaked uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party national candidates list for the 29 May general election, closely followed by many of his close allies.

The MK party candidates list, which was leaked on social media on Saturday, revealed a number of familiar names who would contest for seats in the national legislature if the MK party acquired enough votes in the elections.

Zuma came in at number one on the list.

Although Zuma has publicly endorsed the MK party, he is still a member of the ANC. He has neither left nor been expelled from the ruling party, only suspended.

Zuma was the first former president to be suspended by the ANC.

ALSO READ: ‘We gave a grade 2 dropout a country to lead for 10 years’: ANCYL President takes a swipe at Jacob Zuma

Suspended with immediate effect

The ANC national executive committee on a unanimous decision, confirmed his membership suspension from the party with immediate effect at the end of January.

It is understood Zuma was found to have contravened the ANC constitution by publicly announcing he would campaign and vote for the newly established MK party.

Coming second on the list was Jabulani Khumalo, who initially registered the MK party, being led and supported by Zuma behind the scenes.

Former African Democratic Change leader and current leader of the MK party in KwaZulu- Natal Visvin Reddy sat at number nine on the list.

Reddy recently caused trouble when he threatened violence if the Electoral Commission of South Africa did not allow the MK party to contest the elections.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa said those threatening violence ahead of the polls would be arrested. Reddy later apologised and claimed his words were taken out of context. 

ALSO READ: Zuma takes new swipe at Ramaphosa

More familiar names

Former minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and minister of finance Des van Rooyen made the list at number 12, followed by Durban businessman and Zuma’s long- time ally Roy Moodley

Moodley also recently formed a political party, the African Movement Congress.

Van Rooyen and Moodley featured prominently at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla came in at number 18. She has a reputation for stirring violence after being widely accused of having incited the 2021 July unrest with her tweets and reposts at its height. She has not been charged.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters member Sipho Mbatha has also joined Zuma’s party along with Black First Land First deputy leader Zanele Lwana also on the list.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Jacob Zuma MK Party

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local Soccer Hawks raid Safa House over R1.3 million theft and fraud allegations
Elections ANC submits candidates list – only those without criminal charges included
Crime Hijacking suspect hit by car while running away from police on M1 highway
Rugby It’s soon to be ‘Doc Rassie’: Bok boss to be awarded honorary doctorate
Local News Amanzimtoti connection to AKA’s murder

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe