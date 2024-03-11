Zuma’s MK party to field some big names in the upcoming elections

Former president Jacob Zuma is at the top of the leaked uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party national candidates list for the 29 May general election, closely followed by many of his close allies. The MK party candidates list, which was leaked on social media on Saturday, revealed a number of familiar names who would contest for seats in the national legislature if the MK party acquired enough votes in the elections. Zuma came in at number one on the list. Although Zuma has publicly endorsed the MK party, he is still a member of the ANC. He has neither left nor…

Former president Jacob Zuma is at the top of the leaked uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party national candidates list for the 29 May general election, closely followed by many of his close allies.

The MK party candidates list, which was leaked on social media on Saturday, revealed a number of familiar names who would contest for seats in the national legislature if the MK party acquired enough votes in the elections.

Zuma came in at number one on the list.

Although Zuma has publicly endorsed the MK party, he is still a member of the ANC. He has neither left nor been expelled from the ruling party, only suspended.

Zuma was the first former president to be suspended by the ANC.

ALSO READ: ‘We gave a grade 2 dropout a country to lead for 10 years’: ANCYL President takes a swipe at Jacob Zuma

Suspended with immediate effect

The ANC national executive committee on a unanimous decision, confirmed his membership suspension from the party with immediate effect at the end of January.

It is understood Zuma was found to have contravened the ANC constitution by publicly announcing he would campaign and vote for the newly established MK party.

Coming second on the list was Jabulani Khumalo, who initially registered the MK party, being led and supported by Zuma behind the scenes.

Former African Democratic Change leader and current leader of the MK party in KwaZulu- Natal Visvin Reddy sat at number nine on the list.

Reddy recently caused trouble when he threatened violence if the Electoral Commission of South Africa did not allow the MK party to contest the elections.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa said those threatening violence ahead of the polls would be arrested. Reddy later apologised and claimed his words were taken out of context.

ALSO READ: Zuma takes new swipe at Ramaphosa

More familiar names

Former minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and minister of finance Des van Rooyen made the list at number 12, followed by Durban businessman and Zuma’s long- time ally Roy Moodley

Moodley also recently formed a political party, the African Movement Congress.

Van Rooyen and Moodley featured prominently at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla came in at number 18. She has a reputation for stirring violence after being widely accused of having incited the 2021 July unrest with her tweets and reposts at its height. She has not been charged.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters member Sipho Mbatha has also joined Zuma’s party along with Black First Land First deputy leader Zanele Lwana also on the list.