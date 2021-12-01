Sydney Majoko
1 Dec 2021
9:30 pm
SA’s constitution reason govt can’t act against Covid pandemic

Sydney Majoko

The constitution protects the rights of those who chose to endanger their own lives and those of others.

Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alon Skuy
SA’s constitution is both a curse and a blessing. It has been described as the “best in the world and a model for other countries to follow”. It is a constitution distilled from a painful past and based on a hopeful future, hence its liberal outlook. This constitution that protects and guarantees human rights is also the main reason government cannot act decisively to fight the Covid pandemic more effectively. When vaccines became available, the president went on a charm offensive to let South Africans know “no-one will be forced to take the vaccine as it is their constitutional right...

