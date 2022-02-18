Editorial staff
The jury of public opinion will forever be out on Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew maintains his innocence but given the settlement, we’re entitled to say: We’ll never know the real truth.

In this file photo taken on September 7, 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)
Money, they say, can’t buy you happiness, but a goodly swodge of royal wonga can certainly buy you the peace of mind which comes from seeing sexual assault allegations disappear. So it must be for Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, who has settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2001, when she was 17 and then a minor under American law. Andrew agreed to donate a “substantial sum” to a charity established by Giuffre which supports sex trafficking victims and, as a consequence, will not have to go...

