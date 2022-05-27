Editorial staff
27 May 2022
SA on the verge of a full-blown recession: We all need to tighten our belts

Fuel prices have rocketed into the stratosphere and all other prices have followed suit.

Image: iStock
Living in South Africa today is like floundering in a stormy sea: Just as you bob to the surface and try to catch your breath, another brutal wave pushes you under again. The battering of Covid was just, seemingly, becoming a thing of the past when the Russian invasion of Ukraine turned the world upside down. Fuel prices have rocketed into the stratosphere and all other prices have followed suit. But then there is the real probability that the cost of living will be tossed even higher, as shortages of food caused by the Ukraine conflict impact on the price...

