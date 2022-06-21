Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
21 Jun 2022
6:40 am
Editorials

Winter solstice means it’s time for SA’s longest night of the year

Eskom’s load shedding makes our longest day seem even longer.

Picture: iStock
Today is, geographically, astronomically and even astrologically speaking, a significant day in both the southern and northern hemispheres… it is solstice time. The word solstice comes from the Latin sol (meaning sun) and sistere (to stand still). Twice a year, at the summer and winter solstice, the sun apparently reverses its north-south motion, seemingly standing still. In the southern hemisphere, we are at our maximum tilt away from the sun today. So we will have our longest night of the year and our shortest day. In England, pagans and free spirits will celebrate their longest day by dancing around the...

