The embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality in the south of Johannesburg could soon find itself without a mayor. This comes after mayor Sipho Radebe from the African National Congress (ANC) decided to recall some of the members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) in the municipality late last week, prompting renewed calls for his own sacking. The recall of Mbuyiselo Kantso responsible for Agriculture, Local Economic Development Planning and Tourism, and Vincent Jones responsible for Public Works followed hot on the heels of the collapsed motion of no confidence against Radebe. Kantso is from the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) while Jones is...

The NHM last week mentioned their intention to push for a motion of no confidence in the mayor, saying service delivery had gone from bad to worse under the coalition agreement.

One of several dumping sites in Palm Springs, which residents have resorted to using because of inadequate garbage collection by the municipality. Photos: GroundUp/Chris Gilili

The expulsions were preceded by the resignation of a representative of another coalition partner, Vaal Lekgotla.

This now leaves the ANC-led coalition with Solidarity and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) on shaky ground.

Garbage dumped outside the gates of Emfuleni Local Municipality in Vanderbijlpark. Photo: Zacharia Nale

In a statement, Emfuleni confirmed the decision for recalling of the two MMCs followed their actions of demonstrating lack of confidence in the mayor and the collective which they were part of.

“The motion submitted by both MMCs against the mayor, it is a sign that, they don’t have confidence in themselves,” the statement from the municipality read.

When pressed for more answers, spokesperson for the mayor Makhosonke Sangweni refused to be drawn into commenting further, saying the statement they issued was “enough for now”.

“I can’t comment further than what is in the statement and the motion will be done once all parties agreed on the day and all other related logistics are arranged.

“Your questions in my view are answered on the statement, except that you want me to help you confirm rumours and I shall not do that,” Sangweni said.

ANC could completely lose Emfuleni unless they find new partners

Pranish Desai from Good Governance Africa (GGA), an organisation that has been keeping a close eye on the instability experienced in various municipalities in the country, said challenging the mayor’s decision is not possible unless there was something irregular about the recall process followed, which might have contravened local government law.

“However, in terms of the politics of it, the appointment of MMC’s is one of the responsibilities given to the executive mayor per the Municipal Structures Act.

“Therefore, the mayor can recall MMC’s in this situation and since coalition agreements are political documents, not legally recognised agreements, the price the mayor will pay is political. Coalition partners keep walking out and voting with the opposition to dissolve the council,” said Desai.

Desai stressed that since the ANC lacks an exclusive majority in the Emfuleni council, acting in this way, against coalition partners, could see them lose control of the council unless they find alternative partners.

Coalition instability to remain for the next few years

He said the broader instability of coalition arrangements goes to the fact that South Africa lacks any framework detailing the basic framework for local government coalitions.

“In recent days, Parliament held hearings on this subject and it appears likely that the Municipal Structures Act will be revised to account for the prevalence of coalition governments at the local level.

“However, it is likely that these revisions will only occur in time for the 2026 Local Government Elections and this means that parts of the country with complex local political situations like Gauteng, will continue to see high levels of instability in the next two to three years,” Desai added.

Meanwhile, political analyst from the North West University (NWU) Sysman Motloung says coalition agreements have no legal standing but are simply a framework for cooperation among parties involved.

“Politics is about eventuality; it is fluid and not cast in stone and political interests change, and a written agreement can easily be out of place or irrelevant.

“If the mayor recalls his coalition partners, those partners may withdraw from the coalition too, leaving the mayor’s party out of power and this will collapse the council. This is how the recalled coalition partners can challenge him,” said Motloung.

What this means, according to Motloung, is that the ANC will have to look for new coalition partners.

“Will it (the ANC) get them when it has ruined relations with minor parties? It is time for the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to be bigger ‘persons’ in this and provide leadership to stabilise the municipality,” Motloung said.

Speaking on behalf the DA in Emfuleni, Teboho Tlokwe said the DA is not ready to work with the ANC in the municipality.

“Coalitions are very difficult and we are watching carefully what is happening in the Metros. This is one difficult decision that we are grappling with given that, if we decide to get into coalition it has to be with the three parties that broke ranks with ANC and the Freedom Front Plus, which will still not give us a majority in council.

“We’ll still need the EFF, but as you’re aware, the EFF made it clear through its leader Julius Malema that they will not work with the DA.

“Stability in the municipality is everything. Without it, service delivery will always suffer and as things stand now – service delivery will be compromised,” Tlokwe said.